Spinner Sophie Ecclestone's sensational four-wicket haul helped Trailblazer dismiss Velocity for just 47 in the second match of Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Ecclestone, ranked number one in the ICC T20 rankings, relentlessly attacked the stumps with her sliders to end with dream figures of 4 for 9 in 3.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Velocity, who beat Supernovas in the event opener on Wednesday, put up a poor batting display with left-arm spin duo of Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/13) wreaking havoc. The innings folded up in 15.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami (2/13) ran through the Velocity top-order. <p></p> <p></p>Only three of the Velocity batters could reach double digits with Shafali Verma (13) being the top-scorer. <p></p> <p></p>Velocity captain Mithali Raj's decision to bat first backfired as half of her batswomen were back in the dressing room inside powerplay for just 22 runs. <p></p> <p></p>The talented Shafali threatened to play a big innings as she hit a four and a six early one but the seasoned Goswami outfoxed the youngster, sending her stumps cart-wheeling. <p></p> <p></p>It was a rather ordinary shot selection from the young Shafali who missed the line of a straight ball in her attempt to run it behind the wicket for a single. <p></p> <p></p>Ecclestone then took two wickets in as many balls, first having the prized wicket of Mithali (1), who struggled for the second game in a row, and then of Veda Krishnamurthy (0) in a wicket-maiden. <p></p> <p></p>Goswami returned to have her second victim of the day in the form of Danni Wyatt, who holed out to Smriti Mandhana at mid-off to send Velocity to four for 19 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Velocity batswomen were not ready to stick to the wicket and Ecclestone had her third wicket in the form of Sushma Verma (1) in the sixth over. <p></p> <p></p>Velocity were five for 22 at the end of powerplay but their misery continued as left-arm spinner Gayakwad also grabbed two wickets in as many balls in the ninth over removing Sune Luus (4) and Sushree Dibyadarshini (0). <p></p> <p></p>It even got worse for Velocity as Shikha Pandey (10) got run out following a brilliant fielding effort from Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana.