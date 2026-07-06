Sophie Molineux hails Ellyse Perry after Australia’s Women’s T20 World Cup triumph

Australia captain Sophie Molineux hailed the unity and selfless attitude within her squad after leading the team to a record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title, saying the triumph was the reward for months of hard work, trust and preparation.

Sophie Molineux praises Ellyse Perry and Australia’s team spirit after World Cup triumph

Australia defeated England by seven wickets in the final at Lord’s on Sunday, comfortably chasing 151 in 17.1 overs after Beth Mooney’s match-winning 64 and Phoebe Litchfield’s fluent 48 laid the foundation for another memorable World Cup triumph.

An emotional Molineux described the victory as a special moment, especially with her family present to witness Australia’s latest success.

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“It’s too good to be true. Dad’s here as well. It’s a special day. It took a lot of thought, effort, and hard work. And a group of people willing to do anything for each other. That’s invaluable,” Molineux said after lifting the trophy.

Molineux reserved special praise for senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry, saying her influence on the team extends well beyond her performances on the field.

“Having the likes of Pez to calm the team down after that first innings was so important. She’s incredible. What she brings to the team isn’t just on the field. Her nature and what she is, she’s the heartbeat of the group really. An absolute legend of the game. She deserves so much,” she said.

The captain also applauded young fast bowler Lucy Hamilton, who claimed an early wicket in the final and impressed with her composure on the biggest stage.

“Lucy Hamilton was so calm and had so much clarity. That’s a testament to her and the group around her,” Molineux said.

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Sophie Molineuz credits teamwork and trust for Australia’s seventh T20 World Cup title

Reflecting on Australia’s approach throughout the tournament, Molineux said consistency in mindset and trust in the team’s preparation were the biggest factors behind their success.

“I think it’s just being able to trust each other, trust our processes. We did a lot of work leading up to it and it’s just nice to see it come to fruition. In tournament play you have to have the same mentality no matter the situation you are in,” she said.

Molineux also paid tribute to England, who reached the final after an impressive campaign, before thanking Australia’s families, support staff and the fans for their role in the team’s journey.

“Firstly, just a massive congratulations to England. You guys have played such an amazing brand of cricket all tournament. To our beautiful families, partners and friends, you guys are so special to us. It’s amazing to share this with you all. To our support staff, thank you for everything you do. And to the fans, it’s been an incredible tournament. Every match there has been a massive crowd,” she said.

The Australia captain ended by praising her teammates for embracing the team’s vision throughout the competition.

“Finally, to the girls, I’m just so incredibly proud. Thank you for having an open mind and being willing to come on the journey. You should be incredibly proud,” she added.

Australia’s victory marked their seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title, adding to their triumphs in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023, further cementing their status as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

Also Read: Beth Mooney stars in final as Australia beat England to win record seventh Women’s T20 World Cup Title

With IANS Inputs.