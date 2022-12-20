‘Sorry I Can’t Sign Above MS Dhoni’s Autograph’: Ishan Kishan

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is a talk of the town these days. The 24-year-old recently scripted history by becoming the fourth Indian to make a double-century in the ODI. He achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in December 10 during the third ODI which was played in Chattogram. <p></p> <p></p>Once again the-24-year old won hearts in a viral video, when a fan insisted him to give an autograph in the space above where MS Dhoni's signature on a mobile phone, he politely replied he hasn't reached the level to give an autograph next to the legendary MS Dhoni. <p></p> <p></p>He asked if he can give autograph on something else other then mobile phone. After fan's continuous request, Kishan gave signature below Dhoni's name and not above it. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the viral video where Kishan can be seen with the fan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Sorry I can't sign above <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSDhoni</a>'s Autograph" - Ishan Kishan <a href="https://t.co/5b5yhuEC3X">pic.twitter.com/5b5yhuEC3X</a></p> <p></p> DHONI Era ? (@TheDhoniEra) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDhoniEra/status/1605046399644700674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Ishan, who made his India debut last year against Sri Lanka was included in the playing XI for third game against Bangladesh in place of injured skipper Rohit Sharma. He faced a total of 131 balls to score 210 runs. Apart from becoming the fourth Indian to score a double century in ODIs, he became the youngest and fastest batter to score double hundred. <p></p> <p></p>The young wicketkeeper-batter is currently playing for his state team Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 season these days and even scored a century against Kerala in the opening game last week. <p></p> <p></p>He's likely to get picked for the white ball series against Sri Lanka next.