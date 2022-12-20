‘Sorry I Can’t Sign Above MS Dhoni’s Autograph’: Ishan Kishan

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is a talk of the town these days. The 24-year-old recently scripted history by becoming the fourth Indian to make a double-century in the ODI. He achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in December 10 during the third ODI which was played in Chattogram.

Once again the-24-year old won hearts in a viral video, when a fan insisted him to give an autograph in the space above where MS Dhoni’s signature on a mobile phone, he politely replied he hasn’t reached the level to give an autograph next to the legendary MS Dhoni.

He asked if he can give autograph on something else other then mobile phone. After fan’s continuous request, Kishan gave signature below Dhoni’s name and not above it.

Here is the viral video where Kishan can be seen with the fan.

Ishan, who made his India debut last year against Sri Lanka was included in the playing XI for third game against Bangladesh in place of injured skipper Rohit Sharma. He faced a total of 131 balls to score 210 runs. Apart from becoming the fourth Indian to score a double century in ODIs, he became the youngest and fastest batter to score double hundred.

The young wicketkeeper-batter is currently playing for his state team Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 season these days and even scored a century against Kerala in the opening game last week.

He’s likely to get picked for the white ball series against Sri Lanka next.