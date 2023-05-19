'Sorry Mango, Cheeku Is Real King': Swiggy's Brutal Dig At Naveen Ul Haq After Virat Kohli's Ton

Food delivery company Swiggy praised Virat Kohli in their own style. It was more like a dig at LSG pacer Naveen ul Haq.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli joined the list with Chris Gayle for most centuries in the Indian Premier League after smashing his 6th IPL ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Thursday. The RCB star batter has been the talk of the town and everyone is praising him ever since.

"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle. Never look at past records (not great numbers against SRH). I put myself under so much stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique," said Kohli after his knock.

Virat also talked about his bond with opening partner and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and said "I think it's the tattoos (partnership with Faf). It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact. Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people."

