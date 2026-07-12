Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra and Kevin Pietersen inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra, along with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Saturday, joining cricket’s most exclusive list of legends in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the game.

ICC Hall of Fame welcomes Ganguly, Chopra and Pietersen

The trio forms the Class of 2026, taking the total number of ICC Hall of Fame inductees to 125. Announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh, the honour celebrates players whose achievements, excellence, and lasting impact have helped shape the history of international cricket.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the three former captains, saying their accomplishments would continue to inspire future generations.

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“I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport. This year’s inductees represent the highest standards of excellence, and each one of them has earned the admiration of fans around the world.

“Sourav, Anjum, and Kevin have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the ICC for this richly deserved honour. Their place in the ICC Hall of Fame ensures their achievements will be celebrated for generations to come, standing alongside the game’s greatest figures,” the ICC chief said.

One of India’s most influential captains, Ganguly, transformed the national team into a formidable force during his tenure. The elegant left-hander began his Test career with centuries in his first two innings and finished with 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 One-Day Internationals. As captain, he guided India to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2003, while also leading the side to a shared Champions Trophy title in 2002.

Reacting to the honour, Ganguly said, “I am honoured to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To have my name included among cricket’s greatest players will remain one of my most cherished moments. Representing India and playing along with several greats of the game has been a privilege, and to now be recognised in this way is truly special.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Jay Shah for this huge honour, which I consider the highest recognition a cricketer can receive. This game has given me a lot, and I hope to continue to serve the game in the years to come. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my near and dear ones for their support over the years.“

Chopra became only the second Indian woman to enter the ICC Hall of Fame after a trailblazing international career. A stylish left-handed batter, she was the first Indian woman to score 1,000 ODI runs and the first to feature in 100 ODIs. She captained India to their maiden overseas Test victory in South Africa in 2002 and played a key role in the team’s memorable run to the 2005 ICC Women’s World Cup final.

Chopra and Pietersen reflect on prestigious ICC Hall of Fame induction

Speaking after receiving the honour, Chopra, the lone woman inductee, said, “As a kid growing up in a sporting household, I had heard stories of cricketing greats and momentous achievements. A dream to play for India got instilled very early on. I was encouraged to think big by my parents, teachers, and coaches, who have always been there to support me during tough times.

“I also got the timely support of administrators as I went on to wear the national colours with great pride. This honour – to be recognised amongst the gameâ€™s greatest – is an award for all those who have helped shape my career. I am thankful to all of them and delighted to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.”

Former England captain Pietersen was also honoured for a career that saw him emerge as one of the game’s most destructive batters. He played a pivotal role in England’s memorable 2005 Ashes triumph, was the Player of the Tournament in their victorious 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, and retired as England’s highest run-scorer across all three international formats combined, amassing more than 13,700 international runs.

“It’s a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To be recognised in this way and see my name beside so many of the game’s greats is truly humbling. It is the highest recognition a cricketer can receive, and I know it will take some time for it to fully sink in.

“I feel privileged to have played across all three formats of the game, and I look back on my career with immense pride and satisfaction. I would like to thank the ICC for this wonderful honour, as well as my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who supported me throughout my journey. This recognition is one I will cherish forever,” Pietersen said.

Introduced in 2009 as part of the ICC’s centenary celebrations, the ICC Hall of Fame recognises former players whose achievements and influence have left an enduring mark on the sport. Cricketers become eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance, ensuring the honour remains one of the game’s most exclusive distinctions.

With IANS Inputs.