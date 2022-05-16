Mumbai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form in the ongoing IPL has been concerning, especially because they are the two best white-ball batters for India and this is the year of the T20 World Cup. Despite their lack of form, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed them as good players and reckoned there is nothing to worry as the T20WC is still far.

“I’m not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament,” he said on Mid-Day.