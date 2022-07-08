Sourav Ganguly Dances With Daughter Sana Midnight On The Streets Of London On 50th Birthday, Video Goes Viral

London: Former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly turned 50 today. Fondly called Dada, Ganguly is often credited for India’s rise as one of the top teams in World Cricket. Ganguly induced a feeling of fearlessness in the Indian team and led the team to many memorable wins at home and overseas. Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday with his family in London. A video is going viral on social media where the legend is seen dancing on the streets of London at midnight along with his daughter Sana.