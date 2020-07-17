Former India skipper-turned-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday claimed he could score runs again for the team if he gets to train for three months. In a chat with Bengali newspaper Sangbad Pratidin, he also said he would have scored more runs for India had he not retired in 2008 at Nagpur.

“If I was given two more series in ODIs, I would’ve scored more runs. If I hadn’t retired in Nagpur, I would’ve scored runs in the next two Test series too. In fact even now give me six months to train, let me play three Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India in Test cricket. I don’t even need six months, give me three, I will score runs,” Ganguly told Sangbad Pratidin.

Ganguly said he feels this way because he believes in his abilities.

“You might not give me an opportunity to play but how will you break the belief inside me?”

“It was kind of unbelievable. I was dropped from the ODI side despite being one of the highest scorers of that calendar year. No matter how good your performance is if the stage is taken away from you then what will you prove? And to whom? The same thing happened with me,” the 48-year-old added.

Ahead of the 2012 IPL, Ganguly made his last appearance in a cricket match when he played for Bengal in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which they won.