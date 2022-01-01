<strong>Kolkata:</strong> BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for the delta plus variant of COVID-19 but was discharged after four days of hospitalisation as the infection was not severe and could be managed in home isolation, a hospital official said on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Though the former India captain has not been infected with the Omicron variant, his samples taken two days back returned positive for the Delta plus variant of the COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>"Ganguly's samples tested positive for the Delta plus variant. We are treating him for that," the official said. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly, who was discharged on Friday after testing negative for the Omicron variant, will remain in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' supervision, he said. The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" after admission. <p></p> <p></p>He was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having complained of cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 early this year.