BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket but feels his achievement has not got the recognition it deserves.

Ganguly tweet came after International Cricket Council (ICC) listed the top wicket-takers of the decade. Ganguly tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram post by the ICC listing the top wicket-takers.

Ashwin tops the list with 564 wickets under his belt and is the only spinner to feature in the list. England duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad followed him with 535 and 525 wickets respectively. New Zealand’s Tim Southee (472) and Trent Boult (458) are fourth and fifth.

“Most international wickets for Ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. (sic.)” Ganguly captioned the post on his official Twitter handle.

Most international wickets for ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. pic.twitter.com/TYBCHnr0Ow Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 24, 2019

Ashwin lost his place in India’s limited-overs squad after the loss in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan. The rise of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal also sidelined him from India’s scheme of things in white-ball cricket.

Since making his international debut in 2010, Ashwin has gone on to establish himself as one of the most prolific bowlers in world cricket.

He may have lost his place in India’s ODI and T20I teams but has only gone from strength to strength in Test cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 350 wickets in Test cricket.