BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has gone into home quarantine after after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Snehasish, who is Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) joint secretary, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata.

“He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He’s been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital,” a CAB official told PTI.

“The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period,” a source close to Sourav added.

Snehasish was living with Sourav at their ancestral house in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the deadly virus.

Sourav has spoken about how life around him has changed since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. He has been helping the underprivileged and poor with essentials. “My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk,” the Sourav had said earlier of his brother who himself is a former Ranji cricketer.

He donated rice worth Rs 50 lakh and then gave away 2000 kg rice at the Belur Math as well.

“I am really upset about the current situation because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic,” Sourav had said. “This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don’t know how, when, and where it came from we all were unprepared for this.”