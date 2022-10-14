New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI President is nearing its end. It is reported that the board is not happy with Ganguly’s performance as BCCI President and even though Ganguly wants to continue, the board is not keen on giving him an extension.

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is tipped to replace Ganguly as the new BCCI President. The appointment is likely to happen during the board’s Annual General Meeting.

Meanwhile, despite the tense situation regarding his Presidency, Ganguly seems to be at peace. The southpaw recently attended a promotional event and left everyone in attendance in splits with his hilarious tongue-in-cheek remark.

Ganguly was shown a clip where he was commenting with Harsha Bhogle and Rahul Dravid in a match against England and Dravid pulled Ganguly’s leg over his bowling. At the time of commentary, Stuart Binny was bowling to Joe Root. It was then when Ganguly brought out his witty best and left everyone is splits with a hilarious remark.

“By the way, that Binny is not Roger Binny. That’s Stuart Binny,” Ganguly said during an event organised by Bandhan Bank.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also spoke about the controversy regarding the BCCI Presidency, saying that one cannot be a player or administrator for lifetime, adding that he will go for bigger things in future.

“You can’t play forever. You can’t be an administrator forever, but it’s been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event.

“I was a cricketer’s administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there’s so much cricket happening, there’s so much money around. There’s women’s cricket, there’s domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual,” he added.