BCCI president Sourav Ganguly named the two best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country. In recent times, Team India has enjoyed a healthy competition in the wicketkeeping department as several players are trying their best to fill the boots of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are currently fighting out for the spots in Team India as wicketkeeper-batsman.

Ganguly picked Saha and Pant as the two best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country. The wicketkeeping duo is part of India’s Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

“He (Pant) and Wriddhiman Saha are our two best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country,” Sourav Ganguly told PTI.

Pant has been under a lot of scanners after an underwhelming IPL 2020, where he managed to score just 343 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 113.95. The southpaw’s inconsistency led to his omission from the limited-overs squad against Australia. Pant was expected to be the heir of Dhoni’s legacy but the 23-year-old has so far performed inconsistently in the given chances by the team management.

Ganguly, who has always talked highly of Pant, said that the southpaw has got tremendous talent and assured that his bat swing will come back.

“Don’t worry. His bat swing will come back. He is a young guy and all of us need to guide him. He’s got tremendous talent. Rishabh will be fine,” Ganguly added.

Pant, will face stiff competition against Saha for his place in the Playing XI against Australia in the Test series. Saha was in great touch in the recently concluded IPL, where he scored 214 runs in 4 games, before getting injured. The 36-year-old has recently returned to Team India’s training session and was looking in good touch with bat in the nets.

On the playing XI for Tests, Ganguly said whoever between Pant and Saha is in the best form will play.

“Only one can play, so whoever is in the best form will play,” Ganguly said.