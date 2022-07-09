Sourav Ganguly Not Happy With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Taking Rest, Says Not Ideal To Have 7 Captains For India

New Delhi: Former India captain and currently the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly spoke at length on various topics ranging from players asking for or given rest, India being almost forced to have too many captains and the impact of IPL on Indian cricket. Although Ganguly didn’t take Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma’s name directly, he spoke about modern-day cricketers taking a lot of rest.

“All my life I have believed in one thing. The more you play , the more you will find rhythm and stay fit. At this level, you need to play a lot of matches. Playing more matches also makes you physically strong,” Ganguly told PTI.

India have had as many as seven captains in the recent past and Ganguly conceded that it is not an ideal situation for a team.

“In a short span, having seven captains is not ideal. But for some reason it might have happened. Rohit was suppose to lead in South Africa but he got injured. At home, Rahul was suppose to lead against South Africa but then he got injured. Rohit tested positive for Covid in England. So you can’t blame anyone in this case,” added Ganguly.

A lot of people have raised questions on the Indian Premier League and whether it has put more pressure on the Indian cricketers. The BCCI President doesn’t agree.

” IPl started in the year 2008. We used to play a lot of cricket before that as well. If you look closely, you will see the amount of cricket played has not increased significantly from that time. We used to play a lot of ODI matches then. The number of days of international cricket has not increased significantly,” Ganguly opined.