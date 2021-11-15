Dubai: India versus Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in cricket along with the Ashes. But for years, India and Pakistan have not competed in a bilateral series. That is because of the unhealthy diplomatic ties the two nations share.

Recently, the two sides met at the T20 World Cup in Dubai and Babar Azam’s Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets. The T20 WC match garnered record viewership. A whopping 167 million viewers watched the game, which is the highest till now in the history of the shortest format of the game.

Following the game, fans and plaudits reckoned the two nations should play each other more often. Speaking at an event in Dubai, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted that the decision is not in the hands of the two boards.

“This is not in the hands of the boards. At world tournaments, the two teams do play each other. Bilateral cricket has been stopped for years and this is something that the respective governments have to work on. This is not in Rameez’s hands, nor mine,” Ganguly said at 40th Sharjah International Book Fair.

It would be interesting to see if India is willing to take a U-turn and allow cricket matches between the two powerhouses. Pakistan had a great run in the 2021 T20 World Cup. They won all their Super 12 games and progressed to the semis. Despite dominating their semi-final against Australia for the most part of it, they eventually lost the match, thanks to a little gem from Matthew Wade.