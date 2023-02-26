Australia have been blown away by India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team's campaign was dented ahead of the series opener as Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were ruled out of the first two Tests.

Things have gone bad to worse for Australia as Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Hazlewood have returned home and Australia are set to field a new-look team in the third Test. The only good news for Australia is that Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are set to return for the third Test in Indore.

Former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly feels Australia are going to be hammered 4-0 in the series.

"I see 4-0. It will be hard for Australia to beat India. In these conditions, we are a far superior team," Ganguly was quoted as saying to Rev Sportz.

Australia have lacked belief on the tour and they have played some poor cricket as well. Consequently, they have been slammed by the experts. Australian great Greg Chappell blasted the team for their poor show in the first two Tests and said that the Pat Cummins-led side punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was bowled in the series.

"It was Mike Tyson who said in the lead-up to a fight with Evander Holyfield: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

"My concern after watching the first two Tests is that the Australian team punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled," Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.