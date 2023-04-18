Sourav Ganguly Retaliates And Unfollows Virat Kohli On Instagram After RCB Stalwart's Initial Move

Day after Virat Kohli unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram, the former BCCI President has unfollowed Virat Kohli too on the same platform.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are not on terms after Kohli's ODI sacking saga. Both Kohli and Ganguly also leave no stone unturned to show their disappointment against each other. Recently, when RCB faced DC in Bangalore, several videos went viral where Kohli and Ganguly were seen ignoring each other. In one of the videos, Kohli gave a death scare to Ganguly while the former BCCI President seemly avoided a handshake with Kohli in the second video. Post the incident, it was reported that Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram.

Now if a report in Crictracker is to be believed, former BCCI President Saurav Ganguly has unfollowed Virat Kohli on Instagram as well in retaliation to Kohli's move.

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Fight Reason The Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly relationship was tarnished after Virat Kohli was sacked as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour with Ganguly at the helm.

The BCCI president, Ganguly revealed that he asked Virat Kohli to not quit as India T20I captain as the team is not in favour of split captaincy. However, when Kohli decided to quit as India T20I captain, the board sacked him as ODI captain and named Rohit Sharma the skipper of team India. Ganguly also said that Virat Kohli was prior informed about the change in leadership.