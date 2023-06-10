Sourav Ganguly Set To Become Delhi Capitals Head Coach In IPL 2024 - REPORT

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to replace Ricky Ponting as Delhi Capitals head coach.

New Delhi: 2023 edition of Indian Premier League is an unforgetful season for Delhi Capitals as they finished at the second-last position in the points table.

Australian star Ricky Ponting, who is also head coach of the DC, is set to be replaced by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who re-joined the DC as Director of Cricket in the IPL 2023 earlier this year.

According to reports in Sangbad Pratidin, a Bengali media outlet, Ganguly is all set to replace Ponting for the men's team head coach's position. He will also be addressing his role as Director of Cricket at the franchise.

In 2015, Ponting won the IPL title with the five-time champions as head coach and joined the DC squad in 2018. For the first time in the history of the IPL, Delhi will reach the final in 2020. Then, in 2021, DC finished at the top of the points table but lost both qualifier matches. But since the last two seasons, DC has failed to showcase its magic. In 2022, DC finished in the fifth position, whereas in 2023, DC sat at the ninth position on the points table.