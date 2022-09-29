Sourav Ganguly Speaks On Sanju Samson’s Future In Indian Cricket Team

New Delhi: Indian batter Sanju Samson failed to make the cut for the upcoming T20I World Cup. He did not get selected for the Indian cricket team which irked many fans as he has been in fine form in the last few years. The batter also does not get a lot of chances in Team India despite performing well in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has now provided an important update on the future of the player in the Indian cricket team.

Sourav Ganguly stated that Sanju Samson is in the BCCI plans for the future of India cricket and also confirmed the batter’s selection for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, which will begin on 6th October.

“Sanju Samson is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team’s plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also, he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also,” stated Sourav Ganguly before the first T20I match against South Africa.

After Sourav Ganguly’s statement, India crushed South Africa by eight-wicket in the T20I series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday. Vice-captain K.L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties as India started the series with a victory.

On a pitch which was made for fast bowlers to make merry, as seen from the five-wicket burst provided by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar earlier in the match, South Africa bowlers too were able to take out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. But then K.L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav played well to take India to victory.