Sourav Ganguly To Continue As BCCI President After Supreme Court Order

New Delhi: In what comes as a big news, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah will continue with their respective positions after Supreme Court allowed the BCCI to modify their constitution.

SC accepts the proposed amendment in @BCCI constitution on the cooling off period. The cooling off period will kick in only if the office bearer completes two terms in that position. This have paved way for extension in tenure of BCCI President @SGanguly99 & Secretary @JayShah pic.twitter.com/PH87EyX3Wy Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) September 14, 2022

