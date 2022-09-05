New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and currently the BCCI President paid a heartfelt tribute to all the teachers, who had played an important role in shaping his life and career on Teacher’s Day. Ganguly took to Twitter and uploaded a video where the former India captain is seen talking at length about his learnings in life and went on to talk about John Wright, Greg Chappell and Gary Kirsten – all of whom had an important role to play in his cricketing career along with Debu Mitra who was Ganguly’s childhood coach.

“Major missing Debo Mitra, John Wright, my favourite one, Gary Kirsten and Greg. Happy Teachers’ Day! There are few moments in life that make you relive your past, here’s to my failures & bouncing back,” Ganguly went to caption the tweet.

Major missing Debo Mitra, John Wright, my favourite one ,Gary Kirsten and Greg. Happy Teachers’ Day! There are few moments in life that make you relive your past, here’s to my failures & bouncing back. Watch here: https://t.co/xNIlW4EdZa#TeachersDay Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 5, 2022

The message comes after star India batter Virat Kohli spoke at length about his relationship with MS Dhoni and in a way paid a rich tribute to one of India’s finest captains after India’s heart-breaking defeat against Pakistan in the Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

“When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I played in the past. It was MS Dhoni. A lot of people have my number, a lot of people give me suggestions, a lot of people talk about my game on TV. But out of those people who had my number, I didn’t get a message from anyone else barring Dhoni,” Kohli said

“You have respect, you have a genuine connection with a few people and it looks like that (Dhoni messaging him). It’s a two-way security, I don’t want anything from them nor do they want anything from me,” he added.

The bond between MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli is pure gold. pic.twitter.com/g6pbSRkwp0 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2022

“I don’t feel insecure with them, nor do they feel insecure with me. I just want to say this, if i have to tell someone about their game, I reach out individually. Even if I have to reach out to them, I do it personally,” the 33-year-old further added.