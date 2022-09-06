Johannesburg: South Africa have announced the squad for the India series and the following T20 World Cup. The squad sees skipper Temba Bavuma return to lead the side in the mega event after missing the ongoing England tour due to an injury. meanwhile, star batter Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of both squads after picking up a finger injury during the second test vs England.

South Africa squad for India T20Is and T20 World Cup

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves:Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa ODI squad against India

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell , Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

More to follow…