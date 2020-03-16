After being stranded in Kolkata, the South African cricket team has finally left for home on Monday after their bilateral ODI series in the country was cancelled due to coronavirus threat.

South Africa were to play in a three-match ODI series against India but after the series opener in Dharamsala was washed out, the cricket boards of the two cricketing nations decided to call off the remaining two matches due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The Proteas were earlier scheduled to fly out of Kolkata on Tuesday morning but have left early.

Initially, it was decided that the two ODIs in Lucknow and Kolkata will be played behind closed doors before the series was cancelled.

The BCCI, in a media release, said the series has been rescheduled with dates to be confirmed later.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of almost all major sporting events globally.

In India, the IPL, which was to get underway from March 29, has been suspended till April 15. Various other sporting events including the shooting world cup, India Open (golf), India Open (badminton) among others have been suspended after health ministry’s advisory to avoid large gatherings in sporting events.

So far, over 1,70,00 cases have been reported so far with over 6,500 deaths globally due to the highly contagious coronavirus.