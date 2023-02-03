South Africa Dents Direct World Cup Qualification Chances After Losing Crucial Super League Point

In the ongoing cycle of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, South Africa has been penalized one point for their slow over-rate in the third ODI against England in Kimberly on February 1.

South Africa's 59-run loss to England in the third and final ODI at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, on Wednesday puts them in a precarious position in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, where they currently occupy the ninth position, despite winning the three-match series.

Due to their slow over-rate in the game, South Africa lost a point and widened the gap between themselves and West Indies, which finished eighth. Additionally, they have been penalized 20% of their match fee.

At a time when they desperately needed a point, it has cost them one in the Super League points table. It was their second penalty-over offense in the current cycle, in which Sri Lanka has already lost three points, followed by Ireland and West Indies losing 2 points each, and India losing 1.

The question now is can South Africa still secure a spot in the top 8 in the ICC Super League points table? They can but their qualification doesn't entirely on themselves because of their withdrawal from the three-match home series against Australia, South Africa's chances had significantly diminished.

The top 8 teams would directly qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 and Team India would get direct entry on the account of being the host. SA's only two games in the super league cycles are two ODIs against the Netherlands and they have to win it 2-0 at all costs.

However, if Sri Lanka beats New Zealand 3-0 they can easily get ahead of both West Indies and South Africa. If SA defeats the Netherlands only once, Ireland defeats Bangladesh 2-1, and SL lose to New Zealand 3-0, South Africa, Ireland, and West Indies would all be at 88 points in that scenario, and it would all depend on the net run rate