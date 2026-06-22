India’s latest batting sensation continues to make news with every innings but not everyone is concentrating on the runs. While the cricket fraternity has been celebrating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive rise, former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan has pointed to a different concern – whether such an aggressive style of batting could take a physical toll on the teenager over a period of time.

The 15-year-old has received widespread praise for his fearless strokeplay and ability to dominate bowlers far more experienced than him. However, Cullinan believes the physical demands of that approach deserve attention as Sooryavanshi’s career continues to accelerate.

WATCH: Heartbreak at 94! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS 21-year record with fastest List A fifty

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Cullinan raises concerns over long-term fitness

Following Sooryavanshi’s stunning 94-run knock in the Tri-Nation Series final in Dambulla, Cullinan shared his thoughts on the youngster’s batting style and the possible impact it could have on his body.

The former South African batter admitted he was hugely impressed by the teenager’s talent but questioned whether constantly generating such immense bat speed at a young age could increase the risk of injuries.

“I’m in awe of this young man, but what’s bothering me, and no one is talking about it, is injuries? At 15, swinging a big bat, playing so much cricket, I fear for his wrists, elbows, the smaller stuff and joints. What does medical opinion say? Remember, Sachin’s career almost got cut short by a bad elbow. He definitely would not have been swinging so hard so often as Sooryavanshi.”

Power-hitting brings unique physical demands

Sooryavanshi’s batting is built around aggressive intent and powerful stroke-making. His ability to clear boundaries regularly has made him one of the most exciting young players in world cricket.

While strength and physical development naturally improve with age, Cullinan feels the repeated stress placed on growing muscles, joints and ligaments could become a concern if not carefully managed.

Responding to a comment on his post, Cullinan explained why the teenager’s age makes the discussion even more relevant.

“I think he would be on a fairly strict routine. It’s the fact that he is still growing, and so too the joints, ligaments, muscles, I would presume? They will be taking strain, I can assure you.”

Comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar’s injury struggles

Cullinan also pointed to the example of Sachin Tendulkar, whose legendary career was briefly threatened by a serious tennis elbow injury in 2004.

The South African believes modern cricketers face even greater challenges due to heavier bats, more power-based batting methods and a packed international and franchise calendar.

Although Sooryavanshi is often compared to Tendulkar because of his age and talent, Cullinan feels today’s game places far greater physical demands on young batters.

Modern cricket increases the risk

According to Cullinan, advances in fitness and recovery methods will certainly help players cope better than previous generations did. However, he still believes the workload placed on young cricketers should not be ignored.

Drawing from examples of players who suffered wrist-related issues during their careers, Cullinan stressed that the volume of cricket and the force generated in modern batting could create long-term challenges.

“I know of a good few guys who picked up chronic wrist problems. The thing is, we were using lighter bats, playing far less cricket. He is still growing, which needs to be remembered. Today’s training and recovery methods will help, but I do fear for his long-term future and health.”

Bright future, but careful management needed

There is little doubt that Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of India’s most exciting young prospects. His performances have already earned him recognition at the highest level, and an India debut appears closer than ever.

While Cullinan’s comments are not a criticism of the youngster’s batting, they serve as a reminder of the importance of workload management, fitness development and injury prevention as Sooryavanshi’s career continues to rise at a remarkable pace.

For now, the teenager continues to impress with the bat, but ensuring his body can handle the demands of modern cricket may be just as important as the runs he scores.