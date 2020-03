11.3 Andile Phehlukwayo to Steven Smith, out, OUT! LBW! Umpire’s call on hitting the wickets. Phehlukwayo removes the big fish. The shuffle across the off stump has cost Smith his wicket. Phehlukwayo bowls this length ball around middle and leg, Smith does his usual shuffle and looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler makes a loud appeal and the umpire agrees. Smith and Finch get together, they discuss the DRS option and eventually go for it. Let’s see the replays. First up, it is front foot. It is fine. No bat either, confirms Ultra Edge. It is pitching inline as well and just clipping the leg pole. The on-field umpire’s decision stays but Smith has to depart.