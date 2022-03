Both the sides head into this encounter in form. Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their own backyard and South Africa recently whitewashed India, they too won at home. Both will want to keep the good work going. However, this is going to be a huge challenge for the visitors who are not such a great visiting side. However, they are an unpredictable team and can surely beat anyone on their day. South Africa on the other hand, will see this as an opportunity to take maximum Super League points and one won’t bet against them to do so. Toss and teams in a bit.Â