There are plenty of new faces in the South African unit but they also have the experience of skipper Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj. The Proteas have included some exciting young pacers in their ranks and they would be itching to take the field in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Bangladesh on the other hand, are playing with a full-strength squad and they would be keen to repeat their heroics of New Zealand and put the hosts under pressure in this first Test. Lots of things to look forward to in this exciting Test. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.