The hosts have a lot to improve given their bowling wasn’t upto the mark. In home conditions, the pacers were quite average with Lungi Ngidi receiving a thumping. The abysmal performance continued with the bat as the top order faltered. Only some counterattack from Rassie van der Dussen and a blitz from David Miller saw them reach above 250 but they need to pull up their socks and get back in the series today. Can the visitors inflict more misery on the hosts and clinch a monumental away series win? Or will the hosts show what they are made of? We’ll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.