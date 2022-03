After Bangladesh’s historic first ODI win, the Proteas came back strong on a difficult pitch, thanks to Rabada’s brilliance and de Kock’s quick heroics which helped them to level the series. A series win could mean another golden feather in the cap of Bangladesh’s cricketing voyage. The mix of experience and youth has done a superb job for Bangladesh and you can see the depth in their batting and also the improvement in their bowling. All in all, it is a very important match for both teams not just for the series but also for the points in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.