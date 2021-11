South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, have come back really well after facing a defeat in their opening encounter against Australia. They have won back-to-back games after that and are looking like a well-balanced unit. The return of Quinton de Kock has further bolstered their batting lineup and the icing on the cake for them was their hard-hitter David Miller getting back in form against Sri Lanka. The Proteas look a completely different unit when their batting fires as they are packed with some world-class bowlers who deliver for them more often than not. Bavuma and his men would be eager to win in this encounter and stay ahead in the semi-final race. Also, a win here for South Africa will see Sri Lanka having no chance for making it to the semi-final and they will be knocked out of the tournament. All to play for then in this encounter which promises to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.