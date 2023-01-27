LIVE NOW
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
16:11 PM
South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Temba BavumaÂ (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
