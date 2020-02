18.6 Beuran Hendricks to Eoin Morgan, out, OUT! It’s a legal delivery. Anti-climatic! Morgan tries to finish it in a flourish but holes out. Is there a twist in the tale? Hendricks angles in a full ball on middle, Morgan tries to smoke his slog sweep over wide long on but fails to get enough meat behind the shot. Bavuma makes no mistake in the deep. The umpire goes upstairs to check for the front foot no ball. Beuran is JUST fine.