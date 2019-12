Faf du Plessis, South Africa skipper, says that they expected England to bowl first provided the kind of bowling unit they have. Tells that Day 2 and Day 3 will be good to bat on and then the coming days will see the cracks open up and wicket will get tricky. On Pakistan and England tour, Faf says that lot of things have happened for them but they are still standing and mentions that they’re looking forward to the new year. On retired experienced players like Smith, Boucher and Kallis taking important roles in South African Cricket, du Plessis says that these are experienced players and they bring a lot on table for the game of cricket. Tells that they will try to make sure they put on a good performance for the fans.