LIVE NOW
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
22:01 PM
SIX
49.1 Olly Stone to David Miller, SIX, Six!
21:59 PM
FOUR
48.6 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, FOUR, FOUR! That is the shot which kills the game! Length and on off, this is slammed past cover and it races away to the fence. Just the two needed in the last over now.
21:58 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.5 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, no run, On the pads, Marco Jansen moves across and looks to flick but misses. A dot. Another dot and this could be interesting.
21:57 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.4 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, 2 runs, Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two more.
21:57 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.3 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, 2 runs, Two more! On off, this is hit down the ground towards long off for two.
21:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.2 Sam Curran to David Miller, 1 run, Another run as this is pushed through covers for one.
21:55 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.1 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
21:53 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
47.6 Olly Stone to David Miller, no run, Shorter and on middle, Miller pulls but to mid-wicket.
21:53 PM
wide
47.6 Olly Stone to David Miller, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
21:52 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
47.5 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, 3 runs, Three! Outside off, Jansen looks to push at it, it goes off the inside edge down towards fine leg for three.
21:51 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
47.4 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, Another dot! Two in a row. 16 needed 14. On middle, a slower one, this is pushed back to the bowler.
21:50 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
47.3 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, Swing and a miss! Shorter and outside off, Marco Jansen looks to go downtown but is beaten.
21:50 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
47.2 Olly Stone to David Miller, 1 run, DROPPED! That was a tremendous effort! A full toss on off, this is pushed to the left of Moeen at covers. He dives and gets a hand to it but this one does not stay in. A single taken. That could have made the game very interesting.
21:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
47.1 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, 1 run, On middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
21:47 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
46.6 Sam Curran to David Miller, 2 runs, Two more! Outside off, Miller creams it through covers and takes two.
21:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
46.5 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, 1 run, On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
21:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
46.4 Sam Curran to David Miller, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
21:45 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
46.3 Sam Curran to David Miller, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
21:44 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
46.2 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, 1 run, Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
21:44 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
46.1 Sam Curran to Marco Jansen, no run, Shorter and outside off, this is chopped towards cover.
21:42 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
45.6 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Jansen pushes it towards mid on and takes one.
21:41 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
45.5 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, Shorter and outside off, Marco looks to cut but no connection.
21:41 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
45.4 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, On the shorter side, this is pulled again but to mid-wicket.
21:40 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
45.3 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, On off, this is hit towards cover.
21:40 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
45.2 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards mid-wicket.
21:39 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
45.1 Olly Stone to Marco Jansen, no run, On off, ths is pushed towards cover.
21:37 PM
SIX
44.6 Reece Topley to David Miller, SIX, SIX! BANG! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! On middle, fuller, this is heaved down the ground to the long on fence.
21:37 PM
no ball
44.6 Reece Topley to David Miller, no ball, no run, NO BALL! That is a high full toss outside off, Miller slashes but misses. A Free Hit coming up.
21:36 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
44.5 Reece Topley to Marco Jansen, 1 run, A full toss, this is hit down to long off for one.
21:36 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
44.4 Reece Topley to Marco Jansen, 2 runs, On middle, this is clipped down towards fine leg for two more.
21:35 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
44.3 Reece Topley to David Miller, 1 run, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
21:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
44.2 Reece Topley to Marco Jansen, 1 run, Outside off, fuller, this is pushed through covers for one.
21:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
44.1 Reece Topley to David Miller, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
21:32 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
43.6 Adil Rashid to David Miller, 1 run, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
21:32 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
43.5 Adil Rashid to Marco Jansen, 1 run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers or one.
21:31 PM
SIX
43.4 Adil Rashid to Marco Jansen, SIX, SIX! Over the fence! Tossed up on middle, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
21:30 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
43.3 Adil Rashid to David Miller, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
21:30 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
43.2 Adil Rashid to Marco Jansen, 1 run, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
21:30 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
43.1 Adil Rashid to Marco Jansen, 2 runs, Misfield and two! On middle, this is worked towards long on. They take one, Miller wants another and is off. Jansen is late in taking off but the misfield makes the second run easy.
21:28 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
42.6 Moeen Ali to Marco Jansen, 1 run, Another run! On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
21:28 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
42.5 Moeen Ali to David Miller, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover.
21:27 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
42.4 Moeen Ali to David Miller, 2 runs, Two more! On off, this is driven through covers for two.
21:27 PM
FOUR
42.3 Moeen Ali to David Miller, FOUR, FOUR! Swept away! On the pads, Miller moves across and sweeps it through square leg. This one races away to the fence.
21:26 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
42.2 Moeen Ali to Marco Jansen, leg byes, 1 run, Angled into the pads, Jansen looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
21:26 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
42.1 Moeen Ali to David Miller, 1 run, Tossed up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
21:25 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
41.6 Adil Rashid to Marco Jansen, no run, On middle, defended.
21:24 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
41.5 Adil Rashid to David Miller, 1 run, On off, this is punched through covers for one more.
21:24 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
41.4 Adil Rashid to Marco Jansen, 1 run, 1 run.
21:24 PM
out
41.3 Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram, out, OUT! TIMBER! Through the gap and England are still in this one. They break the stand that was taking it away. The googly, it lands outside off and spins back in a long way. Aiden Markram looks to flick but misses, it goes between bat and pad and hits the middle pole.
21:24 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
41.2 Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram, no run, On off, defended.
21:24 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
41.1 Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram, 2 runs, Two! On middle, this is worked towards long on for two.
21:19 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
40.6 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one more run.
21:18 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
40.5 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, no run, On off, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
21:18 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
40.4 Sam Curran to David Miller, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
21:17 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
40.3 Sam Curran to David Miller, 2 runs, Two more! On off, this is hit down the ground towards long off for a couple.
21:17 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
40.2 Sam Curran to David Miller, 2 runs, Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled wide of long on for two.
21:16 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
40.1 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
21:14 PM
SIX
39.6 Reece Topley to David Miller, SIX, SIX! That was brute power! This is full and outside off. Miller makes room and lifts it over the cover fence for a biggie. Top shot.
21:14 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
39.5 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
21:13 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
39.4 Reece Topley to David Miller, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Miller mistimes it towards mid off for one.
21:13 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
39.3 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Around off, this is played through point for one.
21:12 PM
FOUR
39.2 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, FOUR, FOUR! Creamed away! Fuller and on off, Markram strokes it through covers and it races away to the fence.
21:12 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
39.1 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, no run, A slower one outside off, Markram swings but misses. Need more dots to build pressure.
21:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
38.6 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
21:08 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
38.5 Sam Curran to David Miller, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, Miller pulls it through mid-wicket and takes two.
21:08 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
38.4 Sam Curran to David Miller, no run, A slower one around off, Miller looks to guide it down to third man but gets an underedge onto the body.
21:07 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
38.3 Sam Curran to David Miller, 2 runs, Brilliant fielding! Fuller and on off, this is pushed wide of the mid off fielder. Roy dives full stretch and keeps it down to two.
21:06 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
38.2 Sam Curran to David Miller, 2 runs, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
21:06 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
38.1 Sam Curran to David Miller, no run, Fuller and slower one off, this is pushed to cover.
21:04 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
37.6 Olly Stone to David Miller, 1 run, 8 from this over then! Fuller and outside off, David Miller looks to drive, it goes off the inside edge down to the fine leg fielder for one.
21:04 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
37.5 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
21:03 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
37.4 Olly Stone to David Miller, 1 run, A good short one, this is nudged around the corner for one.
21:02 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
37.3 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, 1 run, A low full toss, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
21:01 PM
FOUR
37.2 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! On a length and around off, this is lofted over mid off and into the fence.
21:01 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
37.1 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, no run, Length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
21:00 PM
FOUR
36.6 Moeen Ali to David Miller, FOUR, FOUR! Swept and done so nicely! The last ball spoils the over and 9 comes from it. On middle, this is hit through square leg for a boundary.
21:00 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
36.5 Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On middle, this is lofted down to long off for one more.
20:59 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
36.4 Moeen Ali to David Miller, 1 run, On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
20:59 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
36.3 Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
20:58 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
36.2 Moeen Ali to David Miller, 1 run, On the pads, this is swept towards short fine leg for one.
20:58 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
36.1 Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Plays the reverse sweep, it goes off the inner half towards short third man for one.
20:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
35.6 Olly Stone to David Miller, no run, Shorter and on middle, Miller defends. End of a fine over by Stone.
20:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
35.5 Olly Stone to David Miller, 2 runs, Two! A little too straight with no mid-wicket, this is clipped through that region for two.
20:55 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
35.4 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Around off, this is guided to point.
20:54 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
35.3 Olly Stone to David Miller, 1 run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket and Miller is off the mark.
20:54 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
35.2 Olly Stone to David Miller, no run, Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid on.
20:51 PM
out
35.1 Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is some catch, that is an absolute stunner from Buttler! This is full and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen throws the kitchen sink at it, it goes off the outside edge very quickly to the right of Buttler. He dives and takes it with two hands. Outstanding. Welcome wicket a the game was drifting away. They need a couple more quickly.
20:50 PM
SIX
34.6 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, SIX, SIX! Bang! That has gone a long way! Shorter and on middle, Aiden Markram stays back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Just the 110 more needed in 90.
20:50 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
34.5 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, no run, Another dot! An off cutter on off, this is pushed to cover.
20:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
34.4 Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, Bangs it short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
20:48 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
34.3 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
20:48 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
34.2 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, no run, Markram makes room, he is followed, he pushes it to covers.
20:47 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
34.1 Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
20:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
33.6 Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
20:45 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
33.5 Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Another swing and a miss! This is fuller, it tails back in from outside off. Heinrich Klaasen looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
20:44 PM
FOUR
33.4 Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and on middle, this is lofted over the mid on fielder and it rolls into the fence. The pressure that was building earlier in the over has been released.
20:43 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
33.3 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
20:43 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
33.2 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, no run, Angled into the pads, Markram looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
20:42 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
33.1 Olly Stone to Aiden Markram, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
20:41 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
32.6 Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen, 2 runs, Two more! On middle, this is worked wide of the fielder at long on for two. Game slipping away now. Only 125 needed in 102.
20:40 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
32.5 Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
20:40 PM
FOUR
32.4 Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! Slammed down the ground! Length and on off, Klaasen stands tall and hits it hard past the bowler and down to the fence.
20:39 PM
FOUR
32.3 Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and the ball races away to the fence.
20:38 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
32.2 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Fuller and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
20:38 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
32.1 Reece Topley to Aiden Markram, 2 runs, Two! Length and on off, this is pushed through covers for two.
20:35 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
31.6 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for another single.
20:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
31.5 Chris Woakes to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
20:33 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
31.4 Chris Woakes to Heinrich Klaasen, 2 runs, Shorter and on middle, this is played through mid-wicket for two.
20:33 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
31.3 Chris Woakes to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
20:32 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
31.2 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On off, this is worked to mid on for one.
20:32 PM
SIX
31.1 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, SIX, SIX! What a shot that is! Just a short-arm jab! Steps out, this is shorter and on middle, it is hit over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Good start to the over.
20:30 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
30.6 Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
20:29 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
30.5 Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, On middle, this is whipped down to long on for one.
20:29 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
30.4 Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On off, this is pushed to cover, a misfield sees one taken.
20:28 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
30.3 Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, On off, this is hit through covers for one more.
20:28 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
30.2 Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen, 2 runs, Two! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for two.
20:27 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
30.1 Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On off, this is hit through covers for one.
20:26 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
29.6 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Another single as this is worked towards mid on.
20:26 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
29.5 Chris Woakes to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
20:25 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
29.4 Chris Woakes to Heinrich Klaasen, 2 runs, Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers. A misfield in the deep makes the two easier.
20:25 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
29.3 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, 1 run, On middle, this is worked wide of mid on for one.
20:24 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
29.2 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, no run, A slower one outside off, Aiden looks to cut but gets an underedge to the keeper.
20:23 PM
FOUR
29.1 Chris Woakes to Aiden Markram, FOUR, FOUR! That is a lovely stroke! Length and on middle, Aiden Markram shows the full face of the bat and creams it down the ground for a boundary.
20:21 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
28.6 Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Shorter and outside off, this is chopped towards cover.
20:21 PM
out
28.5 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, out, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! The two set batters are out of here and it is Adil Rashid who strikes! This will make him feel very good. He has not had the best of days so far but gets the big wicket. Buttler is delighted. This is tossed up on off, Rassie looks to play the reverse sweep again, this time it goes off the splice and straight to Moeen Ali at point. England on top now.
20:21 PM
FOUR
28.4 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR, FOUR! This time he connects with the sweep. Moves right across and nails it through square leg for a welcome boundary. That will release the pressure a little.
20:21 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
28.3 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.
20:21 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
28.2 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Floats it up outside off, Rassie looks to sweep but misses.
20:16 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
28.1 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, A loud appeal but turned down! England review for an LBW. Could be a good review. That seems to be turning a little too much. NOT OUT! It is missing off! England lose a review! Rassie goes for the reverse sweep. This is full and around off, he misses to get hit on the pads.
20:15 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
27.6 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, no run, Yes, he does! A wicket maiden! On off, this is pushed to mid off. Just the kind of over England needed.
20:14 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
27.5 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, no run, Another dot! Fuller and around off, Aiden Markram l;ooks to drive, it goes off the inner half to mid off. Can he now end the over well?
20:14 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
27.4 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, no run, England applying the pressure! On off, this is defended.
20:13 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
27.3 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, no run, Good length and on off, this is defended.
20:13 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
27.2 Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, no run, A yorker to welcome the new batter, on middle, it is jammed out to mid-wicket.
20:10 PM
out
27.1 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, out, OUT! DRAGS IT ON! Curran gives Bavuma a send off! That is a welcome wicket for England as the game was slipping away. Bavuma looks to play the paddle scoop, this is bowled well outside off. He looks to drag it from there but it goes off the inner half and onto the stumps. England are delighted but end of a top, top innings from Bavuma. England back in the game now.
20:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
26.6 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through mid on for one.
20:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
26.5 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, defended.
20:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
26.4 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
20:08 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
26.3 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A full toss, Bavuma misses out as he sweeps it towards deep square leg for one.
20:08 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
26.2 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, no run, Floats it up on off, defended.
20:07 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
26.1 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 2 runs, Now he plays the paddle scoop, drags it from outside off towards fine leg for two.
20:06 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
25.6 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Outside off, shorter, this one stays low. Rassie looks to cut but is beaten.
20:06 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
25.5 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, 2 runs, Overthrow! Rassie walks right across to play the paddle scoop, Curran bowls a yorker, it hits the toe-end and rolls towards mid on. They go for one. The fielder has a needless shy at the bowler's end. It hits the stumps and deflects towards sweeper cover for two.
20:04 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
25.4 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Another short one, Bavuma guides it down to third man for one more.
20:04 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
25.3 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, Rassie cuts, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
20:03 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
25.2 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
20:03 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
25.1 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, defended.
20:02 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
24.6 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
20:01 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
24.5 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
20:01 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
24.4 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
20:00 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
24.3 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Rassie plays the reverse sweep, he swings early, it goes off the toe-end through covers for one.
20:00 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
24.2 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Now takes one as he pushes it through covers.
19:59 PM
FOUR
24.1 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! 100 for Bavuma! What a knock it has been so far. Leading from the front. Still a long way to go though. Another poor ball from Rashid. He goes full and outside off, easy for Bavuma as he crashes it through covers.
19:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
The physio is out! Bavuma is in pain!
19:55 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
23.6 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, He does! Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
19:54 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
23.5 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Just the one as this is pushed through covers. Can Curran end the over well now?
19:54 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
23.4 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, On off, defended.
19:53 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
23.3 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
19:52 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
23.2 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Direct hit and Bavuma was gone! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off. Bavuma takes off but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
19:52 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
23.1 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, A slower bumper outside off, Rassie looks to pull but misses.
19:50 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
22.6 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, A single to end as this is hit down to long on.
19:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
22.5 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
19:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
22.4 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, no run, The googly on off, defended.
19:48 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
22.3 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On middle, this is hit through mid-wicket for one.
19:48 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
22.2 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Now pulls it through square leg and takes one.
19:47 PM
FOUR
22.1 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! This is tossed up on off, Bavuma stays leg side and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
19:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
21.6 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
19:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
21.5 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Another single as this is pushed towards the off side.
19:45 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
21.4 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
19:45 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
21.3 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Drop and run! On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
19:44 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
21.2 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, corrects his line. Defended.
19:44 PM
FOUR
21.1 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Nice and fine! Not the best start from Curran! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
19:42 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
20.6 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers.
19:42 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
20.5 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, defended.
19:41 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
20.4 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, no run, Loopy ball on off, this is pushed to cover.
19:41 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
20.3 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
19:41 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
20.2 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Floats it up on off, defended.
19:40 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
20.1 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
19:39 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
19.6 Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, This one stays low too! On middle, Rassie works it to mid-wicket.
19:38 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
19.5 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Close! Length and outside off, Bavuma pushes at it, this one stays a touch low. Bavuma looks to push at it, it goes off the inside edge down to fine leg for one.
19:38 PM
FOUR
19.4 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Cut away! On the shorter side, Temba Bavuma rocks back and cuts it through point. This one races away to the fence.
19:37 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
19.3 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, Angled into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
19:37 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
19.2 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, Bavuma defends.
19:36 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
19.1 Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
19:35 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
18.6 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, no run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
19:35 PM
FOUR
18.5 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely timed! On middle, shorter, Bavuma goes back and whips it through mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence.
19:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
18.4 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
19:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
18.3 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Safe! The googly, Rassie does not pick it, he looks to flick, gets an inside edge onto the pads. It lobs in front of the wicket but lands safe.
19:33 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
18.2 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
19:33 PM
FOUR
18.1 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, Temba Bavuma rocks back and pulls it between square leg and deep mid-wicket. That was a poor delivery.
19:29 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
17.6 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Back of a length and on off, Bavuma pushes it towards cover and takes one.
19:28 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
17.5 Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
19:27 PM
SIX
17.4 Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen, SIX, SIX! That is a massive hit! A short one, Rassie van der Dussen gets into position early and slams it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
19:26 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
17.3 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A single! On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
19:25 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
17.2 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, That is a beauty! Length and outside off, Bavuma skips down, this one takes off after landing. Bavuam is beaten as he looks to fend at it.
19:25 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
17.1 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, A big swing and a miss! Outside off, on a length. Bavuma looks to go over the leg side but misses.
19:24 PM
FOUR
16.6 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! This is tossed up, Rassie van der Dussen gets into position to play the switch hit, he hits it over point and into the fence behind.
19:23 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
16.5 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A single now as this is pushed through covers.
19:23 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
16.4 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, A full toss, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
19:22 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
16.3 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Tossed up on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
19:22 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Very strange! Buttler was standing down the leg side there, probably to ensure Bavuma does not play the paddle scoop.
19:22 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
16.2 Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma, 2 runs, Plays the paddle scoop, it is played towards fine leg fine leg for two.
19:21 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
16.1 Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Tossed up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
19:19 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
15.6 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, 2 runs, Two to end! Outside off, this is guided through point for two.
19:19 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
15.5 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, BEATEN! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Bavuma is beaten as he tries to defend.
19:18 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
15.4 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, On the stumps, defended.
19:17 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
15.3 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, Shorter and outside off, Temba Bavuma looks to cut but misses.
19:17 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
15.2 Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
19:16 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
15.1 Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen, 2 runs, Two more! Length and on off, this is lofted over cover for two.
19:15 PM
FOUR
14.6 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Third boundary in the over! A fortunate one. This is shorter and around off, Temba Bavuma looks to pull, it goes off the inside edge past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence. Runs flowing despite the wicket.
19:15 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
14.5 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, no run, Shorter and around off, this is cut but to point.
19:14 PM
FOUR
14.4 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Pulled away! A little too short and Bavuma picks the length early, he nails it over mid-wicket and into the fence.
19:14 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
14.3 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
19:13 PM
FOUR
14.2 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR, FOUR! Wonderful! Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers and this one races away to the fence.
19:12 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
14.1 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
19:11 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
13.6 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
19:11 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
13.5 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, On off, defended.
19:10 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
13.4 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, Shortish and on off, Temba Bavuma comes across and looks to pull but misses to get hit near the box.
19:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
13.3 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, BEATEN! Length and just outside off, Bavuma looks to defend but is beaten.
19:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
13.2 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, On off, defended.
19:09 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
13.1 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, That is a jaffa! Bends his back on this one, bowls it just outside off, this lands and takes off. Bavuma is beaten as he tries to defend.
19:08 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
12.6 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, On middle, defended.
19:07 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
12.5 Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
19:06 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
12.4 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
19:06 PM
FOUR
12.3 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Fifty for Bavuma! He has got off to a really good start and he needs to continue. On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
19:05 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
12.2 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, no run, On the stumps, defended.
19:05 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
12.1 Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma, no run, On off, defended.
19:02 PM
out
11.6 Olly Stone to Quinton de Kock, out, OUT! TAKEN! That is a good catch! The dangerous de Kock falls and that is a welcome wicket for England. These two were really going at a good pace. Olly Stone comes on and strikes! On the pads, de Kock looks to play his pick-up shot but it goes more off the toe-end and Duckett at deep square leg takes it nicely with a dive forward.
19:01 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
11.5 Olly Stone to Quinton de Kock, no run, A slower one on middle, this one lands and grips a touch. De Kock swings but misses to get hit near the box.
19:01 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
11.4 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
19:00 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
11.3 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, 2 runs, Nicely played! Outside off, this is guided through point for two.
18:59 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
11.2 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
18:59 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
11.1 Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma, no run, Length and outside off, this one stays a touch low. Bavuma looks to push at it but is beaten.
18:57 PM
FOUR
10.6 Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, FOUR, FOUR! Two in a row! The last two balls spoils the over! On middle, this is hit over point and it goes behind for a boundary. Another reverse sweep, another boundary.
18:57 PM
FOUR
10.5 Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, FOUR, FOUR! This time connects well. Tossed up on middle, de Kock plays the reverse again, this time hits it over point and this one skips away to the fence.
18:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
10.4 Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, no run, Almots! Quinton de Kock looks to play the reverse sweep, this is slower and on off, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
18:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
10.3 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
18:56 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
10.2 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
18:55 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
10.1 Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
18:55 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Powerplay 2 signaled! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
18:54 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
9.6 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, A single to end! Shorter and on middle, de Kock pulls, it goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket for one.
18:54 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
9.5 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, On off, blocked.
18:53 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
9.4 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, A slower one, this is pushed to mid off.
18:53 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
9.3 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
18:52 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
9.2 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, Bavuma cuts, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
18:51 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
9.1 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
18:50 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
8.6 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, no run, On off, defended.
18:50 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
8.5 Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, Another easy run! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
18:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
8.4 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, On the stumps, Bavuma works it through mid-wicket for one.
18:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
8.3 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, 2 runs, On the shorter side, this is pushed through covers for two.
18:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
8.2 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, no run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover.
18:48 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
8.1 Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, no run, Tossed up on off, this is worked to mid on.
18:47 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
7.6 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A slower one on middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
18:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
7.5 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, Shorter and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
18:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
7.4 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, De Kock now steps out, this is shortish and outside off, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
18:45 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
7.3 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, Around off, de Kock looks to drive, it goes off the outside edge towards short third man.
18:44 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
7.2 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A single as this is worked through square leg.
18:43 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
7.1 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, blocked.
18:42 PM
FOUR
6.6 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, FOUR, FOUR! Fortunate but South Africa won't care! Shorter and on middle, de Kock looks to pull, this hits the top edge, then the body and races down to the third man fence. That is a massive over.
18:41 PM
FOUR
6.5 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, FOUR, FOUR! Cut away! 50 up in no time for South Africa! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point and the ball races away to the fence.
18:41 PM
SIX
6.4 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, SIX, SIX! De Kock now gets into the act! On middle, he moves across and then heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18:40 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
6.3 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Almost! A slower one, on middle, Temba Bavuma looks to play the paddle scoop but it goes off the toe-end towards mid-wicket for one. Had he missed, he would have been an LBW candidate.
18:39 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
6.2 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Slightly shorter and on off, Bavuma goes back and blocks.
18:39 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
6.1 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
18:38 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
5.6 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, A yorker now outside off, it is jammed down to third man for one.
18:37 PM
FOUR
5.5 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Bavuma is seeing the ball really well! This is short and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence behind.
18:37 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
5.4 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
18:36 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
5.3 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, Back of a length again and on off, kept out.
18:36 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
5.2 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, Drags his length back a little and lands it on off, defended.
18:35 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
5.1 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, Fuller and on off, de Kock pushes it to mid off.
18:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
4.6 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, A slower short ball on off, this one holds in the surface a touch. It is pushed to cover.
18:34 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
4.5 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Yet again one on the pads, Bavuma this time closes the face of the bat early, it goes off a soft leading edge to point.
18:33 PM
FOUR
4.4 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Clipped away! A little too straight and it is put away! On the pads, this is worked past short fine leg and it races away to the fence.
18:32 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
4.3 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, On the fuller side, another slower one, this is pushed to mid on.
18:32 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
4.2 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, On middle, Bavuma yet again finds mid-wicket.
18:32 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
4.1 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Angled into middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
18:30 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
3.6 Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock, no run, Fuller and on off, de Kock drives but it is stopped by the bowler. A good over for South Africa again.
18:29 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
3.5 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Fuller and on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
18:29 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
3.4 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, Gets the length right this time. On a length and around off, defended.
18:28 PM
FOUR
3.3 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Beautiful timing! This is full and around off, Bavuma shows the full face of the bat and creams it through covers for a boundary.
18:28 PM
SIX
3.2 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, SIX, SIX! BANG! That is a lovely pick-up shot! Fuller and on middle, Bavuma shuffles in and whips it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. South Africa are off to a flier.
18:27 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
3.1 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, Angled into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
18:26 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2.6 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, 2 runs, De Kock moves across, looks to paddle but this is bowled short and on the body, it goes off the glove towards fine leg for two. A good over for the hosts.
18:25 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2.5 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
18:25 PM
FOUR
2.4 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! A slight misfield and it races away! Fuller and on middle, Bavuma shows the full face of the bat and plays it down the ground. Mid on runs to his left but fails stop the ball, it races away.
18:24 PM
FOUR
2.3 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, FOUR, FOUR! Pulled away! That has raced away! Shorter and on middle, Bavuma pulls it past square leg and this one races away to the fence.
18:23 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2.2 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Length and on off, blocked.
18:23 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2.1 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, Bavuma stays back and defends.
18:22 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1.6 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 1 run, Drop and run! On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
18:21 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1.5 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
18:21 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1.4 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, 2 runs, On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for two.
18:20 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1.3 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, On off, this is pushed towards cover.
18:19 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1.2 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, Another one on a length and around off, kept out.
18:19 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1.1 Reece Topley to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on middle, blocked.
18:18 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
0.6 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, 3 runs, Three! Bavuma is underway! On the pad, this is worked through mid-wicket for three.
18:17 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
0.5 Chris Woakes to Temba Bavuma, no run, Good length and on off, blocked.
18:16 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
0.4 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, 1 run, South Africa and Quinton de Kock are underway! On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
18:16 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
0.3 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, no run, Fuller and on off, de Kock plays it to covers.
18:15 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
0.2 Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock, No run.
17:52 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
The target is a big one, Quinton de Kock's availability is still in question, the others will have to step up and bat really well if they are going to chase this down. England on the other hand, will not want to repeat the mistakes the South African bowlers did and hope they can defend this.
17:51 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
For South Africa, they were excellent with the new ball but after that they had no answers to the pounding they got. Most of their bowlers took a pounding. Except for Parnell everybody had an economy of over 6. A day they would want to forget.
17:49 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
The start was not the best for England, they lost both their openers quickly and were off to a pretty sedate start when the ball was doing a little but once it stopped moving, it was all about their batters. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett steadied the ship but the latter gave it away after getting off to a start. Brook then along with Buttler took England in the ascendancy. Brook fell 20 short of a ton but then it was the Buttler show. First he along with Moeen blasted the bowling around and once Moeen fell, Buttler took the onus onto him. He got good support from Curran and England have got to a big total.
17:46 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
That is an outstanding performance with the bat by England, led by their skipper, Jos Buttler! Pretty sure they have a score above par and are in a great position at the halfway mark to level the series.
17:45 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
49.6 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, 3 runs, Three to end! England finish with 342! A full ball on off, Buttler looks to go over mid off, does not hit it that well but hits it well enough to clear mid off. Three taken in the end.
17:44 PM
FOUR
49.6 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Off the inner half! Not where Buttler intended but he won't care! Angled into the pads, Buttler swings, it goes off the inner half through square leg and into the fence.
17:43 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
49.5 Anrich Nortje to Adil Rashid, byes, 1 run, Good from Buttler! This is short again, Rashid looks to upper cut but misses. Buttler steals a bye.
17:42 PM
wide
49.4 Anrich Nortje to Adil Rashid, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Shorter and on the body, Rashid moves out of the way. It bounces over the head and over the hands of Heinrich Klaasen and down to the fine leg fence.
17:42 PM
out
49.4 Anrich Nortje to Sam Curran, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is a top catch! This is full and outside off, Curran reaches out for it, it goes off the outside edge, low to the left of Heinrich Klaasen who dives and takes it. Good cameo from Curran.
17:40 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
49.3 Anrich Nortje to Sam Curran, no run, A yorker outside off, Curran fails to jam it out.
17:39 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
49.2 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, leg byes, 1 run, Angled into the pads, Buttler looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
17:38 PM
FOUR
49.1 Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran, FOUR, DROPPED AND FOUR! Good effort though! On middle, shorter, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket. Keshav Maharaj runs to his right, dives but fails to hang on. It goes for a boundary.
17:37 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.6 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, leg byes, 1 run, Another short one on middle, Buttler looks to pull but misses, it hits the body and rolls on the off side. A leg bye taken.
17:36 PM
South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
48.5 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, no run, Swing and a miss! Drags his length back, a slower one outside off, Buttler swings but misses.
17:35 PM
48.4 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, no run, Swing and a miss! Drags his length back, a slower one outside off, Buttler swings but misses.
17:35 PM
FOUR
48.3 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! 11 from the first three balls then! This is full, he misses the yorker by just a little and Buttler whips it down to the long on fence.
17:35 PM
48.2 Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran, 1 run, A single now as this is hit down to long off. Not a bad result, gets Buttler back on strike.
17:35 PM
SIX
48.1 Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran, SIX, SIX! That is massive! Boundaries are leaking of Ngidi! Shorter and on middle, yet again Curran goes back and hammers it over the long on fence for a biggie.
17:32 PM
47.6 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, 1 run, Just the one! Excellent from Jansen again! A yorker on off, Curran jams it out on the off side for one.
17:32 PM
47.5 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 1 run, A yorker now on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
17:31 PM
47.4 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, Jansen has been really good in the death here! This is another slower one outside off, Buttler swing but misses.
17:31 PM
47.3 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, Short and angling away, Buttler swings but misses.
17:30 PM
47.2 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Two! On off, Buttler pushes it towards mid off for two.
17:29 PM
wide
47.2 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Buttler makes room! Jansen looks to go wide but bowls it very wide. Wided.
17:29 PM
47.1 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Two! Fuller and on middle, this is hit wide of long on for two.
17:28 PM
SIX
46.6 Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran, SIX, SIX! BOOM! Two in row and third in the over. This is the best of the lot. This is full and on middle, Curran gets under it and lofts it over the long on fence for another biggie. He was actually off balance but still manages to hit it a long way. A big, big over for England. Just what they wanted.
17:27 PM
SIX
46.5 Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran, SIX, SIX! BANG! Over the fence! That is a strong shot! This is short and on middle, Curran makes room and flat-bats it over the long on fence. Will this get him going now?
17:26 PM
46.4 Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran, no run, Swing and a miss! Curran is finding it difficult here! A slower one outside off, Curran swings but misses.
17:26 PM
46.3 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, 1 run, A single as this is pushed towards cover for one.
17:24 PM
SIX
46.2 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! That is a mighty hit! A slower one on middle, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17:23 PM
FOUR
46.1 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Races away! Welcome boundary! Things had gone quiet and will this break the shackles now? Shorter and outside off, this is cut past point for a boundary.
17:22 PM
45.6 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed to mid off for one. Excellent from Jansen.
17:22 PM
45.5 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, Another dot! Buttler now looks to play the paddle scoop, this is a slower one outside off. JB misses.
17:21 PM
wide
45.5 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Short and on middle, Buttler looks to pull but misses.
17:20 PM
45.4 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, 1 run, On the pads, Curran nudges it around the corner and gets Buttler on strike!
17:20 PM
45.3 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, no run, Another dot! Shorter and outside off, Curran looks to cut but gets an underedge onto the pads.
17:19 PM
45.2 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, no run, Another dot! Shorter and outside off, Curran looks to cut but misses.
17:19 PM
45.1 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, no run, On off, fuller, this is hit to mid off.
17:18 PM
44.6 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, no run, Buttler fails to get that away! Fuller and outside off, this is hit hard but to covers.
17:17 PM
44.5 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, no run, A yorker on middle, Buttler jams it back to the bowler.
17:16 PM
44.4 Wayne Parnell to Sam Curran, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
17:16 PM
44.3 Wayne Parnell to Sam Curran, no run, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
17:15 PM
44.2 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
17:14 PM
44.1 Wayne Parnell to Sam Curran, 1 run, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
17:13 PM
43.6 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, 1 run, A slower one on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
17:11 PM
out
43.5 Marco Jansen to Chris Woakes, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Chris Woakes falls! England losing their way just a little. Woakes makes room, this is banged in short and outside off, Woakes looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper.
17:10 PM
43.4 Marco Jansen to Chris Woakes, 2 runs, Two! Shorter and around off, Woakes guides it down to third man, this time the fielder stops it well with a dive. Two taken.
17:10 PM
43.3 Marco Jansen to Chris Woakes, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. Two dots then after the boundary.
17:09 PM
43.2 Marco Jansen to Chris Woakes, no run, A slower one around off, Woakes looks to go over cover but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
17:09 PM
FOUR
43.1 Marco Jansen to Chris Woakes, FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Shorter and outside off, Chris Woakes cuts, it goes down towards third man. The fielder rusn to his left but dives over the ball.
17:07 PM
42.6 Wayne Parnell to Chris Woakes, 1 run, Woakes keeps strike! A full toss, he chips it towards mid on for one.
17:06 PM
42.5 Wayne Parnell to Chris Woakes, no run, Ouch! That must have hurt! Shorter and on the body, Chris Woakes looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
17:06 PM
FOUR
42.4 Wayne Parnell to Chris Woakes, FOUR, FOUR! That is a poor delivery! On the pads, Woakes works it fine on the leg side and this one races away to the fence.
17:05 PM
42.3 Wayne Parnell to Chris Woakes, no run, Length and on off, Woakes works it to mid-wicket. Another dot. This is good for South Africa.
17:05 PM
42.2 Wayne Parnell to Chris Woakes, 2 runs, Just wide! On the pads, Woakes looks to flick, it goes uppishly but wide of mid-wicket for two.
17:04 PM
42.1 Wayne Parnell to Chris Woakes, no run, Another dot! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
17:03 PM
41.6 Anrich Nortje to Chris Woakes, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
17:03 PM
41.5 Anrich Nortje to Chris Woakes, no run, Another good short one, Woakes ducks under it.
17:02 PM
41.4 Anrich Nortje to Chris Woakes, no run, Another dot! On off, this is guided to point.
17:02 PM
41.3 Anrich Nortje to Chris Woakes, no run, Back of a length and on middle, defended.
17:01 PM
41.2 Anrich Nortje to Chris Woakes, no run, A short one to welcome the new batter, Woakes ducks under it.
16:59 PM
out
41.1 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, out, OUT! TIMBER! Drags it on! Anrich Nortje provides the breakthrough his side desperately needed! This is full and outside off. Moeen Ali swings, he does so away from the body, it hits the inside edge and then onto the stumps. South Africa need wickets or they will be chasing a really big total here.
16:57 PM
40.6 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16:57 PM
40.5 Wayne Parnell to Moeen Ali, 1 run, On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
16:57 PM
wide
40.5 Wayne Parnell to Moeen Ali, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Way too short, Moeen Ali lets it go. Wided.
16:54 PM
The physio is out to have a look! It has hit Parnell right on the toe. He is fine now and all set to continue.
16:54 PM
40.4 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, 1 run, That must have really hurt! Fuller and on middle, this is slammed back towards the bowler. It hits Wayne Parnell's foot and goes behind for one. Parnell is in pain.
16:51 PM
40.3 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, no run, Well bowled! Goes wide outside off, bowls it away from the batter. Buttler looks to cut but misses.
16:50 PM
SIX
40.2 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! BANG! All the way! Another strong shot! On a length and on off, Buttler slams this over the long on fence for a biggie. 10 from the first two balls. South Africa under a lot of pressure.
16:50 PM
FOUR
40.1 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Stand and deliver! This is an outstanding shot. Jos Buttler at his best! Length and on off, this is lofted over mid off and it goes away to the fence.
16:49 PM
Powerplay 3 signaled! Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the end of the innings and the way the two are going, South Africa might need the extra protection.
16:48 PM
39.6 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, no run, Well bowled! A yorker outside off, Moeen fails to put bat on ball! A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on.
16:47 PM
FOUR
39.5 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Ali is in the mood now! This is full, a slower one, it is dragged wide of the mid on fielder and into the fence. Fifty for Moeen. He has not let the momentum slip away. A half ton after a long time for him for England.
16:47 PM
39.4 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, 2 runs, Bangs it in short! Moeen looks to pull again, this goes off the splice towards mid-wicket for another boundary.
16:46 PM
39.3 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, no run, Bangs it short and angles it away from off. Moeen looks to pull but misses.
16:45 PM
FOUR
39.2 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Two in a row. Full and on middle, this is hit hard over the bowler and down to the long off fence.
16:45 PM
FOUR
39.1 Anrich Nortje to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Runs flowing now! This is short and on the body, it is pulled behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
16:44 PM
38.6 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, 1 run, A single! On middle, this is pulled, it goes on the bounce to the fielder at deep square leg. One taken.
16:43 PM
wide
38.6 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another one down the leg side. Wided.
16:43 PM
wide
38.6 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs again! This is well down the leg side. Left alone. No chance for the keeper.
16:42 PM
38.5 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16:42 PM
38.4 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, no run, That must have hurt! OUCH! Shorter and on middle, Moeen looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
16:42 PM
FOUR
38.3 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! That is glorious! This is full and on off, it is thumped down to the long off fence for a boundary.
16:40 PM
FIVE PENALTY RUNS! England have been handed a gift here! The throw which came in was not collected by the keeper cleanly and it rolls onto the gloves which he had taken off. Bonus runs.
16:38 PM
38.2 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, leg byes, 1 run, Shorter and on the body, Buttler looks to pull but misses, it hits the pad and rolls towards fine leg for one. Leg bye.
16:38 PM
38.1 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
16:37 PM
37.6 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, no run, On off, defended.
16:36 PM
37.5 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Outside off, Buttler pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
16:35 PM
37.4 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Outside off again, Ali opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
16:34 PM
37.3 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, no run, Another dot! On off, this is hit to cover.
16:33 PM
37.2 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, no run, Around off, Ali guides it to point.
16:32 PM
FOUR
37.1 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and on off, Ali hits it down the ground and to the long off fence.
16:31 PM
36.6 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Shorter in length and it is pulled towards deep square leg for one.
16:30 PM
FOUR
36.5 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Slammed away! Length and outside off, Ali hammers it through covers and the re is no stopping that.
16:30 PM
36.4 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
16:29 PM
36.3 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
16:29 PM
36.2 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
16:28 PM
36.1 Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
16:26 PM
35.6 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, no run, On the stumps, kept out.
16:26 PM
35.5 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, no run, On off, defended.
16:25 PM
35.4 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, 1 run, A single! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
16:24 PM
35.3 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, leg byes, 1 run, Full and on the pads, Buttler looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
16:23 PM
wide
35.3 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Way down the leg side. Wided.
16:23 PM
35.2 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, 1 run, On off, this is hit through covers for one more.
16:22 PM
35.1 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
16:21 PM
34.6 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Fifty for Buttler! The skipper leading from the front in a must-win game. He though needs to stay in for longer. On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
16:20 PM
34.5 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, no run, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
16:20 PM
34.4 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
16:20 PM
SIX
34.3 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, SIX, SIX! Elegance at its best! Tossed up outside off, Ali slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16:19 PM
34.2 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Now plays the sweep, it goes more off the glove towards short fine leg for one.
16:19 PM
FOUR
34.1 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Beats the fielder! Nicely played again! On middle, this is reverse swept through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
16:18 PM
33.6 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Good length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
16:17 PM
33.5 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
16:17 PM
33.4 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, no run, Good length and on off, Ali pushes it to mid off.
16:16 PM
33.3 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, no run, Outside off, on a length, Ali looks to drive but misses.
16:15 PM
33.2 Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali, no run, Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
16:14 PM
33.1 Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is flickjed through mid-wicket for one.
16:13 PM
32.6 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is lofted over cover for one.
16:13 PM
32.5 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
16:12 PM
32.4 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Another single as this is hit down to long on.
16:12 PM
32.3 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
16:12 PM
32.2 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, 1 run, On off, this is hit towards long on for one.
16:11 PM
32.1 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, no run, On the stumps, defended.
16:11 PM
31.6 Aiden Markram to Moeen Ali, 1 run, A run as this is pushed through covers.
16:10 PM
31.5 Aiden Markram to Moeen Ali, no run, On middle, blocked.
16:10 PM
31.4 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On middle, this is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
16:09 PM
FOUR
31.3 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, FOUR, Four!
16:09 PM
SIX
31.2 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, SIX, Six!
16:08 PM
31.1 Aiden Markram to Moeen Ali, 1 run, 1 run.
16:07 PM
30.6 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, No run.
16:07 PM
30.5 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, No run.
16:06 PM
30.4 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, No run.
16:06 PM
30.3 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, 1 run, 1 run.
16:06 PM
30.2 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, 1 run.
16:05 PM
30.1 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, 1 run, 1 run.
16:01 PM
29.6 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16:01 PM
29.5 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
16:01 PM
29.4 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
16:00 PM
no ball
29.4 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no ball, no run, NO BALL! Heinrich Klaasen hand hits the stumps. No ball given! On middle, this is pulled to mid-wicket.
16:00 PM
29.3 Aiden Markram to Moeen Ali, 1 run, A single again as this is pushed through covers.
15:59 PM
29.2 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15:59 PM
29.1 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, Another dot! Tossed up outside off, Buttler looks to push at it, it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
15:58 PM
28.6 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, no run, On the shorter side, this is pushed to cover.
15:57 PM
28.4 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Tossed up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
15:57 PM
28.3 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, no run, Tossed up on off, Moeen works it to mid-wicket.
15:57 PM
28.5 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers.
15:56 PM
28.2 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, no run, Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
15:56 PM
28.1 Keshav Maharaj to Moeen Ali, no run, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
15:55 PM
27.6 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:55 PM
27.5 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, On middle, this is worked to square leg.
15:54 PM
27.4 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, no run, On middle, this is worked to square leg.
15:54 PM
27.3 Aiden Markram to Moeen Ali, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15:52 PM
out
27.2 Aiden Markram to Harry Brook, out, OUT! TAKEN! The stand that was taking the game away has been broken! Brook falls 20 short of a ton. He too has given it away. This is tossed up outside off, Brook looks to go over cover but ends up slicing it towards deep cover. Rassie van der Dussen takes it. Can South Africa build on this now?
15:51 PM
27.1 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Angled into the pads, Buttler works it through square leg for one.
15:50 PM
26.6 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
15:50 PM
26.5 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, kept out.
15:49 PM
26.4 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, Shorter and outside off, Brook looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
15:49 PM
26.3 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
15:48 PM
26.2 Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, leg byes, 1 run, On the pads, Jos Buttler looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
15:48 PM
26.1 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, 1 run, On off, this is pushed down to long off.
15:46 PM
25.6 Aiden Markram to Harry Brook, 1 run, On middle, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:46 PM
25.5 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, 1 run, NOT OUT! A clear inside edge! Tossed up on off, Jos Buttler looks to play the reverse sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one. It is reviewed but the hosts lose one.
15:44 PM
25.4 Aiden Markram to Harry Brook, 1 run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:44 PM
FOUR
25.3 Aiden Markram to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR Runs flowing now! On middle, this is hit down the ground to the long on fence.
15:43 PM
25.2 Aiden Markram to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, defended.
15:43 PM
25.1 Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers.
15:41 PM
FOUR
24.6 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR! Through the off side. Brook is in top gear! This is fuller and outside off, Brook drives it through covers and this one races away to the fence.
15:41 PM
SIX
24.5 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, SIX, SIX! BANG! That goes a long way! On the pad, this is heaved over the square leg fence for a massive biggie.
15:41 PM
24.4 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
15:41 PM
24.3 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, Around off, this is pushed to cover.
15:41 PM
24.2 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
15:38 PM
24.1 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, A direct hit and Brook was gone! On off, this is guided to point. He takes off but is sent back. The fielder misses the shy on the stumps at the keeper's end.
15:37 PM
23.6 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
15:37 PM
23.5 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, On the stumps, kept out.
15:36 PM
23.4 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, this is guided to mid-wicket.
15:35 PM
23.3 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
15:35 PM
23.2 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Around off, this is guided to point for one more.
15:34 PM
23.1 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, On the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.
15:33 PM
22.6 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. End of a good over for England.
15:33 PM
22.5 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, Another single as Brook pushes it down to long off.
15:32 PM
22.4 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Another single as this is pushed down to long off.
15:32 PM
22.3 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:31 PM
SIX
22.2 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, SIX, SIX! Over the fence! Yet again picks the length quickly, shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15:31 PM
22.1 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:30 PM
21.6 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, Another short one! Brook evades it.
15:29 PM
21.5 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, That is a beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Brook is beaten as he tries to defend.
15:29 PM
21.4 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:28 PM
21.3 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, This lands safe! Shorter and on middle, this hurries onto Brook! He looks to pull, it goes off the splice but lands safe in the square leg region. One taken.
15:27 PM
21.2 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Around middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one more.
15:26 PM
21.1 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
15:25 PM
20.6 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15:25 PM
20.5 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
15:24 PM
20.4 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, Fifty for Brook! He continues to impress! Needs to keep going though. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15:24 PM
20.3 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Another easy run as this is nudged through mid-wicket.
15:24 PM
20.2 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15:23 PM
SIX
20.1 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, SIX, SIX! BANG! Over the fence! On the shorter side, fractionally short actually, Brook picks the length early and pulls it ovre the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15:22 PM
19.6 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Excellent fielding! Shorter and outside off, Buttler pushes at it, this goes off the outside edge down towards third man. The fielder runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.
15:22 PM
19.5 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:21 PM
19.4 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 2 runs, That is a quality stroke! Length and on off, Brook hits it on the up through covers for two.
15:20 PM
19.3 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 2 runs, 100 up for England! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for two.
15:19 PM
19.2 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Sliughtly shorter again and outside off, this is hit past point for one.
15:19 PM
FOUR
19.1 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Top shot! Rides on top of the bounce and plays it well! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers and it races away to the fence.
15:18 PM
18.6 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
15:17 PM
18.5 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15:17 PM
FOUR
18.4 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! This time finds the gap! Tossed up outside off, Buttler plays the reverse sweep and it goes past point for a boundary.
15:16 PM
18.3 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, no run, The reverse sweep comes out but it is hit to point.
15:16 PM
18.2 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers for one.
15:16 PM
18.1 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
15:15 PM
17.6 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, Outside off, left alone.
15:15 PM
17.5 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
15:14 PM
wide
17.5 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This is well outside off, left alone.
15:14 PM
17.4 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Brook slashes but misses.
15:13 PM
17.3 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:12 PM
17.2 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, On off, defended.
15:12 PM
17.1 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Two more! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
15:11 PM
16.6 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, no run, Tossed up on off, this is pushed to cover.
15:10 PM
16.5 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, no run, Flatter and on middle, blocked.
15:10 PM
16.4 Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
15:08 PM
out
16.3 Keshav Maharaj to Ben Duckett, out, OUT! TAKEN! Duckett has given it away! THat was just not neede, he got himself in but has thrown it away! Steps out, does not get to the pitch of it but still goes ahead with the shot. Hits it straight down to long on where it is taken by Janneman Malan, the sub. South Africa continue to stay on top.
15:07 PM
16.2 Keshav Maharaj to Ben Duckett, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
15:07 PM
16.1 Keshav Maharaj to Harry Brook, 1 run, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
15:05 PM
15.6 Marco Jansen to Ben Duckett, 2 runs, Two more! On middle, this is worked through square leg for a couple.
15:05 PM
15.5 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, 1 run, On off, Brook pushes it through covers for one.
15:04 PM
15.4 Marco Jansen to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Another short one, Duckett pulls it through square leg for one more.
15:03 PM
15.3 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, 1 run, Lands short! Shorter and on the body, Brook pulls but it lands short of fine leg for one.
15:03 PM
15.2 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, Good length and on off, Brook defends.
15:02 PM
15.1 Marco Jansen to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is hit through square leg for one.
15:00 PM
De Kock goes off! He was in pain when he dived for that ball and is going off. He is holding his thumb. Heinrich Klaasen will keep.
14:53 PM
14.6 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, Around off, this is guided to point.
14:52 PM
14.5 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, blocked.
14:52 PM
FOUR
14.4 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR! Hammered! Brook has no problems against the short one! On middle, this is hit through mid-wicket for another boundary.
14:51 PM
SIX
14.3 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, SIX, SIX! BANG! He has connected that really well! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled well over the mid-wicket fence for a big one.
14:50 PM
14.2 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Another short one, this is pushed through covers for one.
14:50 PM
14.1 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, Tap and run! On off, this is played towards cover for one.
14:49 PM
13.6 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers.
14:48 PM
13.5 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, Angled into the pads, Duckett looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
14:48 PM
13.4 Marco Jansen to Ben Duckett, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14:47 PM
13.3 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, 1 run, On middle, Brook works it through square leg for one.
14:46 PM
13.2 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, defended.
14:46 PM
FOUR
13.1 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR! Slightly fortunate! Shorter and on middle, Brook looks to upper cut, it goes more off the top edge, just over the keeper and down to the third man fence.
14:41 PM
12.6 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, Shorter and outside off, Duckett looks to cut but misses.
14:41 PM
12.5 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, Another one on a length and around off, this is guided to point.
14:40 PM
12.4 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, 1 run, On off, defended.
14:39 PM
12.3 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, no run, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
14:38 PM
FOUR
12.2 Anrich Nortje to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
14:38 PM
12.1 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Duckett pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
14:37 PM
11.6 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
14:36 PM
11.5 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
14:35 PM
FOUR
11.4 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely timed! On a length and outside off, this is pushed through covers for a boundary.
14:34 PM
11.3 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
14:34 PM
11.2 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, Another good delivery! Length and on off, Brook looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
14:33 PM
FOUR
11.1 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, FOUR, FOUR! Off the inside edge! Length and on off, this one shapes in. Brook looks to defend but this goes off the inside edge past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
14:32 PM
10.6 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, Another dot! On a length and around off, this is pushed to mid off.
14:32 PM
10.5 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
14:31 PM
10.4 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, Around off, blocked.
14:30 PM
10.3 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, Around off, kept out.
14:30 PM
10.2 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
14:29 PM
10.1 Anrich Nortje to Ben Duckett, no run, On the off pole, Duckett defends.
14:28 PM
9.6 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, BEATEN AGAIN! This starts on off and then moves away. Brook looks to defend but is beaten again.
14:27 PM
9.5 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, On the stumps, defended.
14:27 PM
9.4 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, This is well outside off, left alone.
14:26 PM
9.3 Marco Jansen to Harry Brook, no run, On off, defended.
14:25 PM
9.2 Marco Jansen to Ben Duckett, 3 runs, Shot! Shorter and on off, Duckett gets on top of the bounce and plays it through covers for three.
14:25 PM
9.1 Marco Jansen to Ben Duckett, no run, That is a beauty! This is angled into the off pole, it lands and moves away. Ben Duckett is beaten as he tries to defend.
14:23 PM
8.6 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On the stumps, blocked.
14:23 PM
8.5 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, On the stumps, this is blocked.
14:22 PM
8.4 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, 1 run, A single as this is guided down to third man for one.
14:21 PM
8.3 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
14:21 PM
8.2 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
14:20 PM
8.1 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, 2 runs, Fuller and on off, this is pushed through covers for two.
14:19 PM
7.6 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, 1 run, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
14:18 PM
7.5 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, no run, Good length and on off, blocked.
14:18 PM
7.4 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, no run, Just outside off, left alone.
14:17 PM
7.3 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, no run, On middle, defended.
14:16 PM
7.2 Lungi Ngidi to Harry Brook, 1 run, On off, this is pushed to covers for one.
14:15 PM
7.1 Lungi Ngidi to Harry Brook, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
14:14 PM
6.6 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, no run, Good length and on off, this one takes off after landing. Duckett blocks.
14:13 PM
6.5 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
14:13 PM
6.4 Wayne Parnell to Harry Brook, no run, Outside off, left alone.
14:10 PM
out
6.3 Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, out, OUT! THAT IS DEAD PLUMB! Both the openers back in the hut and England in trouble! This lands on middle and skids through! Malan goes back to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. A loud shout and the finger is raised.
14:09 PM
6.2 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
14:08 PM
FOUR
6.1 Wayne Parnell to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Whipped away! Full and on middle, Duckett works it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
14:07 PM
5.6 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Off the edge but over! Length and on off, Duckett looks to defend, this goes off the shoulder of the bat, above the second slip fielder and down to third man for one.
14:06 PM
5.5 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, no run, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
14:06 PM
5.4 Lungi Ngidi to Ben Duckett, no run, A loud appeal again but not given! Pitched outside leg! On the pads, Duckett looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
14:03 PM
out
5.3 Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, out, OUT! TIMBER! That is a beauty! Not a lot Roy could do with that! This is on a length, the last one went away and this one comes back in sharply. Roy looks to push at it but it sneaks through the gap between bat and pad and clips the bails. Roy did not look all that comfortable against the moving ball and he falls. Early strike for South Africa and it is off the star with the bat for England from the last game.
14:02 PM
5.2 Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, no run, Another one on a length and just outside off, Roy shoulders arms to this one.
14:01 PM
5.1 Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, no run, BEATEN! That is a beauty! This is angled into the off pole, it lands and moves away. Roy looks to drive but is beaten.
14:00 PM
4.6 Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, no run, On middle, this is defended.
14:00 PM
wide
4.6 Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This one is down the leg side. Wided.
13:59 PM
4.5 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, 1 run, On middle, Roy pushes it to mid on for one.
13:59 PM
4.4 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, 2 runs, Two more! On the pads, this is worked past square leg for a couple.
13:58 PM
FOUR
4.3 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, FOUR, FOUR! Clipped away! On middle, Roy walks across and works it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
13:58 PM
4.2 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
13:55 PM
4.1 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, A huge appeal and the finger is raised! Roy reviews. NOT OUT This one tails back in from around off, Roy is beaten as he tries to drive, it goes past the inside edge and hits the back pad. Reviewed and it is a successful over as it is showed to be going over.
13:54 PM
3.6 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
13:54 PM
SIX
3.5 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, SIX, SIX! Over the fence! That is a top shot! This is right in the slot, full and on middle, Malan walks across and heaves it over the long on fence for a biggie.
13:52 PM
3.4 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, Fullish and on off, Malan strokes it to covers.
13:51 PM
3.3 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYES! Errs in line and pays the price! On the pads, Malan looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes fine on the leg side for a boundary.
13:50 PM
3.2 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, On the fuller side, Malan strokes it to covers.
13:50 PM
3.1 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, Another one on the stumps, blocked.
13:48 PM
2.6 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, On the stumps, blocked.
13:47 PM
2.5 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, Around off, Roy is solid in defense.
13:47 PM
2.4 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
13:46 PM
2.3 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, 2 runs, Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
13:45 PM
2.2 Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, 1 run, Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
13:45 PM
2.1 Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, no run, Outside off, left alone.
13:43 PM
1.6 Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, no run, Good shot but for no runs! Length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
13:43 PM
1.5 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, 1 run, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
13:42 PM
1.4 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, Outside off, left alone.
13:41 PM
1.3 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, This one comes back in too, the line is a little too straight though, Malan misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
13:40 PM
wide
1.3 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Again a lot of inswing but down the leg side. Malan looks to flick but misses.
13:40 PM
FOUR
1.2 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, FOUR, FOUR! Nice and fine! Ngidi is getting good swing though! This one comes back in a long way from outside off, Malan though walks across and then flicks it fine down the leg side and into the fence. First runs of the game and it comes in the form of a boundary.
13:39 PM
1.1 Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, no run, A loud shout but turned down! Ngidi liked it but it was slipping down leg! This is full and it tails back in from outside off, Dawid Malan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
13:37 PM
0.6 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, Yes, he can! On a length and on off, blocked.
13:37 PM
0.5 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, Another one on the pads, this is nudged towards square leg. Can he start off with a maiden?
13:36 PM
0.4 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, 4 dots in a row! On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls towards square leg.
13:35 PM
0.3 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
13:35 PM
0.2 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, Back of a length and on middle, Roy hangs back and defends.
13:34 PM
0.1 Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, no run, Begins with a length ball around off, Roy guides it to point.
13:27 PM
The players make their way out for the National Anthems! Done with it and now it is time for the action to begin! The England openers, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan are out in the middle.
13:13 PM
ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes (IN FOR Jofra Archer), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley (IN FOR David Willey).
13:13 PM
South Africa (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
