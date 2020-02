19.5 Tom Curran to Dwaine Pretorius, out, OUT! Impact umpire’s call! Wickets hitting umpire’s call and the decision stays. South Africa need 3 from the last ball. Exactly what England needed in the last game. Curran bowls one more yorker this time. Pretorius shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Pretorius is walking back disappointed. However, both his captain from the dressing room and van der Dussen want it to be reviewed. Pretorius does take it. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows a spike as the ball passes the bat. That though was of the ball hitting the ground. They move forward and it shows that the on-field call stays. An excellent knock from Pretorius comes to an end. Heartbreak for him but he really played well.