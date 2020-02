Quinton de Kock won the toss and wnated to put pressure on England by putting up runs on board. They started off with an attacking intent with Bavuma and de Kock going hammer and tonks at the top. It looked like they lost their way a bit in the middle with 3 quick wickets of de Kock, Bavuma and van der Dussen. Klaasen and Miller though had other ideas. Klassen’s quickfire 66 along with Miller’s cameo towards the end ensured England couldn’t make a comeback and took the side over 220!