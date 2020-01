Faf smiles on being informed that this is the 6th toss in a row that he has lost. But is happy that he does not have to make any decision as due to the wind coming in on the second day, batting sometimes gets easier on Day 2. On the team change, du Plessis says that it was a difficult decision to make and they have decided to hand DANE PATERSON a debut, who is a skiddy bowler. Admits that there are a lot of noises around and wants his team and his own self to shut those noises and concentrate harder.