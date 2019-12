84.3 Stuart Broad to Vernon Philander, out, OUT! Caught! There is a spike on Ultra Edge and Philander has to go. A good length ball which is outside off and it is shaping further away from Philander. He pokes at it away from his body and ends up nicking behind. Buttler catches it and celebrates. The umpire raises his finger but Philander goes for the review. Probably because it is there at his disposal.