Earlier in the day, England were all over the Proteas as they took 3 quick wickets with Dominic Bess dominating with a 5-fer. They were right on top and then the rain-break came. It came and took over three hours for the play to resume. That probably helped South Africa as they made a comeback to give themselves a strong chance of saving this game. The visitors would not be happy with their fielding as well as they dropped many catches in the field and that too of Quinton de Kock. He can make them pay and boy, England would hope that he doesn’t.