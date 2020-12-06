South Africa vs England ODI abandoned again, tour in doubt after positive Covid tests

<span lang="en-US">The 1st ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned without a ball being bowled after 2 members of the hotel staff tested positive for Covid-19.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">This was a repeat of Friday (December 4) when the 1st ODI was abandoned, also without a ball being bowled after a positive test in the South African camp shortly before the match was set to begin in Cape Town.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">However, the South African squad returned a full set of Covid-19 negative results which meant it was deemed fit to start the ODI series from Sunday. But the match was initially delayed after 2 members of the hotel staff tested positive.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">The entire South African squad was tested following the positive test result announced shortly before the scheduled start of the 1st ODI on Friday.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">Cricket South Africa had said it was satisfied there was no breach of the bio bubble and was satisfied that protocols had been followed by the players and support staff.</span> <p></p> <p></p>"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests that were conducted yesterday evening in Cape Town," a CSA statement said on Saturday morning. <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">Ever since international cricket resumed amid the outbreak of the pandemic, several tournaments have been hosted successfully.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">The Indian Premier League, played in the Middle East from September 19 to November 10, was a good example of how players adhered to the bio bubble. Meanwhile, India who are currently in Australia, have played 3 ODIs and will take on the hosts in the 2nd T20I.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-US">In New Zealand, the Pakistan cricket team was given a final warning by New Zealand Cricket and its government after several Pakistani players tested positive for Covid-19.</span> <p></p> <p></p>"They have told me straightaway that one more breach and they will send the whole team back," <span lang="en-US">PCB CEO </span>Wasim Khan said in a WhatsApp voice message sent to the team.