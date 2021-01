In reply, Sri Lanka did not get off to a good start as they lost Kusal Perera for just one. But then, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne built a brilliant stand and brought the visitors back in the game. Thirimanne fell against the run of play and that started a mini-collapse as they lost two more quick wickets. Since then, the Sri Lankan skipper and Niroshan Dickwella have managed to survive till Stumps. Karunaratne has looked superb and will hope that he can continue on Day 3. Dickwella has looked fidgety but has managed to survive. The bowling from South Africa was led by Lungi Ngidi as he has already picked up three wickets but needs support from the other end. They have been a little unlucky with the edges not going to hand. Overall, it was a hard-fought day.Â