New Delhi: South African star allrounder Dwaine Pretorius announced his retirement from International Cricket on Monday. The 33 years old represented the Proteas across all three formats of the game. He made his international debut back in 2016 and even featured in two World Cups for his country.

“A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands,” Pretorius addressed his retirement in a statement.

“I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career. Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short-format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life. I would like to thank everyone who played a big role in my career,” he further added.

Dwaine Pretorius even thanked the former South African skipper Faf du Plessis and said “A special mention goes to Faf Du Plessis, who brought me back after being let go from the international side the first time and who backed me and helped me become a better player, thank you.”

With his 5-17 against Pakistan in 2021, Pretorius holds the record for the best bowling figures by a South African bowler in T20Is. He then took nine wickets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates later that year. He also scored 261 runs at a strike rate of 164.15. He represented SA in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs, and three tests