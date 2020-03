SPA vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS – Alicante T10, Match 13: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sporting Alfa CC vs La Manga CC Cricket Club, Alicante 2:30 PM IST

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS - Alicante T10, Match 13: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricke

Dream11 Team Prediction

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS – Alicante T10, Match 13: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sporting Alfa CC vs La Manga CC Cricket Club, Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante 2:30 PM IST:

Sporting Alfas will host La Manga on Thursday in Match No 13 of the ongoing ECS – Alicante T10 Cup. The Alfas are yet to lose a match after three games, whereas La Manga has lost their last two matches and would like to get back to winning ways. Faran Afzal, who has been in great form would be expected to come good again.

TOSS – The toss between Sporting Alfa CC vs La Manga CC Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

SPA vs LAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper Antonio Brown, Adam Algar (C)

Batters Christian Munoz, Joel Brook, Kieran Wood

All-Rounders Faran Afzal (VC), D Walker, Ravi Panchal

Bowlers Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Theo Rumistrzewicz

Probable XI

Sporting Alfas

Faran Afzal (C), Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Antonio Brown (wk), Waqar Ashraf, Eddie Ballard, Sam Lupson, Phill Panicil/D Walker, Kamran Muhamad

La Manga C.C

Adam Algar, Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey/ Hugh James, Kieran Wood, Connor Wood, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Theo Rumistrzewicz

SQUADS

Sporting Alfas Squad

Faran Afzal (Captain), Antonio Brown (Wicket-keeper), Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Jack Perman, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Antonio Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard

La Manga Squad

Adam Algar, Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey, Hugh James, Kieran Wood, Connor Wood, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Neil Brook, Paul Sadler, Ollie Richardson, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Tommy Knowles

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPA Dream11 Team/ LAM Dream11 Team/ Sporting Alfas Dream11 Team/ La Manga Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more