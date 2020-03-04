SPA vs LEV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sporting Alfas vs Levante, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SPA vs LEV: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Sporting Alfas and Levante will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

SPA vs LEV My Dream11 Team

Eddie Ballard (captain), Faran Afzal (vice captain), Antonio Brown, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Christian Munoz, Faiz Zameer, S S Hafiz, Azah Abbas, Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Qasim Abbas

SPA vs LEV Squads

Sporting Alfas: Faran Afzal (captain), Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Antonio Brown (wk), Waqar Ashraf, Eddie Ballard, Sam Lupson, D Walker, Kamran Muhamad, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Phill Panicil

Levante: Graham Hunt, Asad Raza, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt (wk), Ajmal Ilyas, W Akhtar, Furqan Sahi, S S Hafiz, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Peter West, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Sam Collins

