SPA vs MAU Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sporting Alfas vs Madrid United, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s PPT vs LEV: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Sporting Alfas and Madrid United will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

SPA vs MAU My Dream11 Team

Eddie Ballard (captain), Faran Afzal (vice captain), Antonio Brown, Waqar Zafar, Christian Munoz, Mohammad Ashraf, Waqar Ashraf, Kashif Iqbal, Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Abdul Hafeez

SPA vs MAU Squads

Sporting Alfas: Faran Afzal (captain), Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Antonio Brown (wk), Waqar Ashraf, Eddie Ballard, Sam Lupson, Phill Panicil, Kamran Muhamad, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon

Madrid United: Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (captain), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (wk), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Waqar Akhtar, M Rabin Rahman, Itfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Z UL-Qayam, Jabar Ali, Farukh Nadeem, Ashfaq Yaqoob, Alian Abbas Bhatt, Abdul Kalam, Tausef Arshad, Taswar Azam, Usman Ali

