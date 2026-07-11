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Spain defeat Belgium 2-1 to reach FIFA World Cup semifinals for first time since 2010

Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring a late winner to send La Roja into the semifinal for the first time since 2010.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 11, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Published On Jul 11, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 11, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach FIFA World Cup last four

Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach FIFA World Cup last four

Substitute Mikel Merino scored a late winner for the second consecutive match as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 here on Friday to book its first FIFA World Cup semifinal appearance since 2010, setting up a last-four clash against France in Dallas next Tuesday.

Spain and Belgium traded first-half goals in a thrilling FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Merino had also come off the bench to score the winner in Spain’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, while the Red Devils cruised past co-host the United States 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals, reported Xinhua.

Spain opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Fabian Ruiz fired home the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had parried Dani Olmo’s first-time effort from Pedro Porro’s low cross following a run by Lamine Yamal.

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The Red Devils equalized in the 41st minute after Timothy Castagne delivered a cross from the right and Charles De Ketelaere rose ahead of Pau Cubarsi to head past Unai Simon, ending La Roja’s run of six consecutive clean sheets at the FIFA World Cup.

Spain overcome Belgium 2-1 to book first World Cup semifinal since 2010

De Ketelaere’s goal also ended Simon’s World Cup record of 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.

Belgium suffered a setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off injured after making his 21st FIFA World Cup appearance, the second-most among goalkeepers behind Germany’s Manuel Neuer (23).

Merino struck the decisive goal in the 88th minute, just two minutes after coming on as a substitute. Belgium substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Pau Cubarsi’s long-range effort, allowing the Spanish midfielder to pounce on the loose ball from close range.

La Roja held on for the 2-1 victory to return to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten run in regular time to 36 matches, dating back to their 0-1 friendly defeat to Colombia in 2024.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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