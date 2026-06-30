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  • Spain receives huge boost as Luis da le Fuente shares positive update on Nico Williams’ injury

Spain receives huge boost as Luis da le Fuente shares positive update on Nico Williams’ injury

Spain head coach Luis da le Fuente has provided a positive update on Nico Williams' injury in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 30, 2026, 09:55 AM IST

Published On Jun 30, 2026, 09:55 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 30, 2026, 09:55 AM IST

Spain receives huge Williams injury boost

Spain receives huge Williams injury boost

Spain has had some positive news on the injury front with the confirmation that winger Nico Williams didn’t suffer a torn groin muscle in his side’s 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday night and has a chance of playing again in the World Cup.

Big update on Nico Williams’ injury updates

Williams was seen limping badly after the game following a dreadful challenge from behind from Uruguay’s Nicolas de la Cruz and early expectations were that he had suffered a groin injury that would end his World Cup.

Williams wrote on social media that it was the “worst day” of his life, but tests have shown that he hasn’t suffered a torn muscle and that although he won’t be able to play against Austria on July 2 in the last-32, if Spain qualifies, he will have a chance of playing in either the last-16 or quarter-finals. reports Xinhua.

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Speaking on Spanish state TV network RTVE Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was asked about Williams and said that after he saw the winger’s message, “I went to talk to him and gave him my opinion.

Luis da le Fuente reveals how he lifted Nico Williams’ spirits after injury blow

I spoke to him about perseverance, about overcoming problems and suffering, because you have to be used to this kind of moment – and I told him he was prepared.

It helped to change his attitude completely and if you speak to him (Williams) now, he will tell you things that are very different to that moment when he was really down,” explained De la Fuente.

Speaking to the media, Marcos Llorente said, “It’s a difficult moment for Nico and Yeremy, but they’re already handling it better. The group is very important to us and if we go far they can help us. We have confidence in ourselves.

Spain, who have qualified for the knockout phase as Group H winners, will meet Group J runners-up Austria in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on July 3.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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