SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SPB vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Botanical Garden Rangers will take on Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Monday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 09:00 PM (IST) May 24. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket. On Friday, Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against Botanical Garden Rangers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the VPL T10 tournament.

TOSS: The toss between Botanical Garden Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

SPB vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Wayne Harper

Batters Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Sheldon Hooper

All-rounders Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte, Winston Samuel (C)

Bowlers Delorn Johnson, Donald Delpesche (VC), Zemron Providence, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Jeremy Layne, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Delorn Johnson, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

SPB vs BGR Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Jeremy Layne, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Delorn Johnson, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant, Kensley Joseph, Andrew Thomas.

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Jordan Samuel, Eaton Gibson, Irvin Warrican Jr.

Check Dream11 Prediction/SPB Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.