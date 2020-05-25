Dream11 Team Prediction

SPB vs BGR, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Gardens Rangers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 6 PM IST:

Kesrick Williams and Sunil Ambris will clash off when Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against the Botanic Gardens Rangers in what promises to be a cracker. The Botanic Gardens Rangers, led by their marquee player Kesrick won two of the three matches despite the pacer being at this potential best. On the other hand, the Salt Pond Breakers are the only side in the competition to be unbeaten after three rounds. The all-round performances by Ambris played a key role in their hat-trick wins.

TOSS – The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanic Gardens Rangers will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Oziko Williams

Batsmen Sunil Ambris (C), Hyron Shallow (VC), Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Romel Currency

All-Rounders Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember

Bowlers Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Wesrick Strough

12th Man Atticus Browne

Playing XIs

Botanic Gardens Rangers:

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween Sunil Ambris Rickford Walker Christoy John Kadir Nedd Jeremy Layne Urnel Thomas Javid Harry Delorn Johnson Wesrick Strough Benninton Stapleton

SQUADS

Botanic Gardens Rangers:

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

Salt Pond Breakers:

Seon Sween Sunil Ambris Rickford Walker Christoy John Kadir Nedd Jeremy Layne Urnel Thomas Javid Harry Delorn Johnson Wesrick Strough Benninton Stapleton, Kevin Peters, Christoy John.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPB Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team/ Botanic Gardens Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.